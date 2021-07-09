Friday, July 9, Overnight Forecast

The warm temperatures and the muggy dew points hang out tonight and tomorrow: making it feel warmer; than it is outside. Tonight, mostly clear skies and high dew points will be sticking around overnight and into the morning hours, with a few clouds coming in by morning.

The severe risk for thunderstorms will become more widespread tomorrow, with a slight risk for strong to severe storms across the region. This is a level 2 out of 5: any storm that ramps up will have the potential for; strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and a brief spin-up tornado that cannot be ruled out. The warm front lifts to the north: bringing a warm and humid Saturday morning before a cold front rolls in. Ahead of the cold front, a few storms will fire up mainly north of the viewing area. By tomorrow afternoon, more widespread showers and storms fire up behind the front. Some discrete storm cells will be possible, but it will mainly be a line for storms sweeping through.

The storms ramp up after 3 pm with more discrete cells before moving southward, becoming a line of storms. These storms will shift south along the interstate around the late evening before moving south of Springfield by late tomorrow night. These storms will finally exit the region around midnight or a little later. Some storms could put down 1-3 inches of rainfall with localized higher amounts of 4-5 inches. If the storms move slower than anticipated: these rainfall amounts will be higher. Now is the time to download the KOLR10/Ozark Fox Weather App before the severe weather hits. You can get the forecast and weather alerts right at the tip of your fingers no matter where you are, no matter what time of day it is. The severe weather threat is tomorrow afternoon into late tomorrow night. Stay weather aware tomorrow especially if you are going to be participating in outdoor activities tomorrow.

Temperatures are going to be slightly cooler tomorrow, thanks to the cold front. The good news, this front will bring temperatures to be ten degrees cooler than the average temperature for this time of year! Sunday temperatures will top out in the 70s for most of the region. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday, but they will not be as widespread as Saturday. Temperatures were very warm today with dew points in the 70s; this made it feel very steamy outside today. A few places had index values in the triple digits!

Tonight, in Springfield, the temperature will bottom out at 71 with some clouds. The cooler temperatures will stick around Monday before warming up Tuesday through the back half of next week.