Friday, July 9, Overnight Forecast

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 71°

Saturday

84° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 84° 68°

Sunday

78° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 60% 78° 63°

Monday

79° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 79° 63°

Tuesday

86° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

12 AM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
77°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
73°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
72°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
14%
79°

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
79°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
14%
81°

82°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
82°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
83°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
81°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
80°

78°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
78°

76°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
76°

70°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
70°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
70°

The warm temperatures and the muggy dew points hang out tonight and tomorrow: making it feel warmer; than it is outside. Tonight, mostly clear skies and high dew points will be sticking around overnight and into the morning hours, with a few clouds coming in by morning.

The severe risk for thunderstorms will become more widespread tomorrow, with a slight risk for strong to severe storms across the region. This is a level 2 out of 5: any storm that ramps up will have the potential for; strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and a brief spin-up tornado that cannot be ruled out. The warm front lifts to the north: bringing a warm and humid Saturday morning before a cold front rolls in. Ahead of the cold front, a few storms will fire up mainly north of the viewing area. By tomorrow afternoon, more widespread showers and storms fire up behind the front. Some discrete storm cells will be possible, but it will mainly be a line for storms sweeping through.

The storms ramp up after 3 pm with more discrete cells before moving southward, becoming a line of storms. These storms will shift south along the interstate around the late evening before moving south of Springfield by late tomorrow night. These storms will finally exit the region around midnight or a little later. Some storms could put down 1-3 inches of rainfall with localized higher amounts of 4-5 inches. If the storms move slower than anticipated: these rainfall amounts will be higher. Now is the time to download the KOLR10/Ozark Fox Weather App before the severe weather hits. You can get the forecast and weather alerts right at the tip of your fingers no matter where you are, no matter what time of day it is. The severe weather threat is tomorrow afternoon into late tomorrow night. Stay weather aware tomorrow especially if you are going to be participating in outdoor activities tomorrow.

Temperatures are going to be slightly cooler tomorrow, thanks to the cold front. The good news, this front will bring temperatures to be ten degrees cooler than the average temperature for this time of year! Sunday temperatures will top out in the 70s for most of the region. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday, but they will not be as widespread as Saturday. Temperatures were very warm today with dew points in the 70s; this made it feel very steamy outside today.  A few places had index values in the triple digits!

Tonight, in Springfield, the temperature will bottom out at 71 with some clouds. The cooler temperatures will stick around Monday before warming up Tuesday through the back half of next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

79°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mix of clouds and stars. Stray shower or storm possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mix of clouds and stars. Stray shower or storm possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Branson

78°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Harrison

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Rolla

79°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

West Plains

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

