Friday, July 6 Overnight Forecast Video

Hot and steamy weather will finally take a break this weekend as a dose of pleasant air spreads in tonight.

A weak cold front pushing across Northern Arkansas has produced a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening, but that activity is fading now. Starry skies will follow. Humidity levels will remain high this evening, but will be noticeably lower by sunrise on Saturday. The drier air will allow temperatures to tumble to lower levels than we've seen in a while with readings in the low to mid 60s by sunrise.

Saturday is shaping up to be nearly perfect. Skies will be sunny, humidity levels will be low and afternoon highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will drop quickly Saturday evening with comfortably cool weather overnight. Temperatures by morning will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday looks nice, but higher humidity will build in from the southeast as a weak front moves northwest into the Ozarks. This will bring some cloud cover to the area during the afternoon and a shot at a few showers or thunderstorms into North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri.

The weak storm will combine with higher humidity to generate an uptick in rain chances across the Ozarks Monday and Tuesday. Lows and highs will be trending higher too.

The storm will be west of the area by Wednesday with a dome of high pressure in the atmosphere building in. This will bring hot and mainly dry weather to the Ozarks Wednesday through Friday.