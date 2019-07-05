Breaking News
Friday, July 5 Morning Forecast

Storm chances continue through the holiday weekend

A storm complex is diving south into the Ozarks this morning. This line of storms is packed with locally heavy rain, dropping 2-3″ rain very quickly, flash flooding is expected in Vernon county. The line is also bending, so gusty winds of 40-60 mph are also possible as this line moves forward.

These storms will bring localized heavy rain and flash flooding concerns this morning. Be careful on the roads, they’ll be wet with low visibility.

These storms will slowly push south and east, possibly breaking up through the mid-morning hours.

Redeveloping storms will be possible this afternoon as the boundary flirts with the heat and humidity of the day. If these storms organize into a line, damaging winds to 60 mph and locally heavy rain will be threats.

Highs today will be in the middle and upper 80’s, but despite cloud cover, humidity will push heat indices into the low to middle 90’s.

A few storms could linger early tonight. Most of your firework displays should be dry, especially the later it gets, but check the KOLR10 Weather App to be sure!

Lows tonight stay warm around 70 degrees.

Spotty storm chances linger through the rest of the holiday weekend as heat and humidity continue to crank. Any stronger storms could have frequent lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain. Highs near 90 degrees will feel like the middle 90’s.

The pattern tries to turn more quiet early next week and it looks like the heat cranks again. Highs in the middle 90’s are possible by Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

