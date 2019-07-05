Friday, July 5 Evening Forecast

Chance of Storms Continues into the Weekend —

After rounds of showers and storms through the day, they will slowly start to fade away after the sunsets. Temperatures today ranged from 70’s to 80’s thanks for the showers, storms, and clouds during the day. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly to partly cloudy conditions. Showers should hold off through the night.

Saturday & Sunday, temperatures will vary depending on who sees more sun and who sees more showers and clouds. Overall, temperatures will top off in the 80’s. Another round of pop-up showers and storms is likely especially during the afternoon hours. We are stuck in this pattern of rounds of showers and storms during the afternoon which is normal for this time of year. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary threats with these storms. With already saturated soils and aggravated rivers and creeks, flash flooding is still a concern specifically where showers tend to linger longer. Good news is you can give your sprinklers a break and let the rain do it’s job on your grass and plants! Overnight temperatures will stay in the lower 70’s with lingering showers Saturday night.

Monday to start off your work week after the holiday weekend, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon once again. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday look mostly dry with maybe a shower chance on Wednesday. An area of weak high pressure will build in bringing temperatures into the lower 90’s and mostly sunny conditions.