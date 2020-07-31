Friday, July 31 Morning Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been extended for southern Missouri through 9 PM tonight. Locally heavy downpours could drop 1-2″ of rain very quickly today causing flash flooding. Localized totals up to 3-4″ possible.

Our last hiccup is swirling through the Ozarks this morning, bringing showers/ storms and wet roads. The atmosphere is still tropical-like, soaked and saturated with a lot of moisture. Locally heavy downpours are occurring in spots and that threat continues today. Watch for ponding and low visibility on the roads in the event of a downpour.

As the swirl moves east, we’ll have northerly winds and a cooler air mass kick in the Ozarks. Expect a cool, fall-feel today with highs in the middle and upper 70’s!

It will be cool tonight, open up the windows! The last of the showers exit and lows drop into the lower 60’s.

A few showers could linger on Saturday but most of us will be dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures stay below average in the lower 80’s. This will be your drier, better half of the weekend.

A burp in the upper-levels of the atmosphere rides through on Sunday bringing a healthier shower chance. Temperatures stay in the lower 80’s.

A drier, but cool pattern takes shape next week. Temperatures stay mild and below average in the lower 80’s. Healthier shower chances return on Thursday.