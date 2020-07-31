Friday, July 31 Morning Forecast

Flash Flood Watch extended, showers and much cooler today





FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been extended for southern Missouri through 9 PM tonight. Locally heavy downpours could drop 1-2″ of rain very quickly today causing flash flooding. Localized totals up to 3-4″ possible.

Our last hiccup is swirling through the Ozarks this morning, bringing showers/ storms and wet roads. The atmosphere is still tropical-like, soaked and saturated with a lot of moisture. Locally heavy downpours are occurring in spots and that threat continues today. Watch for ponding and low visibility on the roads in the event of a downpour.

As the swirl moves east, we’ll have northerly winds and a cooler air mass kick in the Ozarks. Expect a cool, fall-feel today with highs in the middle and upper 70’s!

It will be cool tonight, open up the windows! The last of the showers exit and lows drop into the lower 60’s.

A few showers could linger on Saturday but most of us will be dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures stay below average in the lower 80’s. This will be your drier, better half of the weekend.

A burp in the upper-levels of the atmosphere rides through on Sunday bringing a healthier shower chance. Temperatures stay in the lower 80’s.

A drier, but cool pattern takes shape next week. Temperatures stay mild and below average in the lower 80’s. Healthier shower chances return on Thursday.

Overcast

Springfield

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 63°

Saturday

81° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 63°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 81° 62°

Monday

80° / 59°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 80° 59°

Tuesday

81° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 59°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 83° 63°

Thursday

81° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

72°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

66°

3 AM
Showers
40%
66°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

