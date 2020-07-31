Friday, July 31 Evening Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch continues until 9 PM this evening along and south of Highway 60 where several inches of rainfall has fallen in the last few days and rain is expected to continue there. Turn around, don’t drown, and never play, walk or swim in the floodwaters.

After a cool and rainy day, showers will exit tonight leaving behind some clouds and temperatures dropping into the lower 60’s.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with little rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday, rain chances return with temperatures in the lower 80’s, still cool for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Our mild pattern continues into next week but we are trending on the drier side for much of the workweek.

Monday to start your workweek, temperatures will still be mild, topping off in the lower 80’s but we finally start to dry out and will get a bit more sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s!

Tuesday looks much of the same with temperatures in the lower 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

We stay mild into next week with rain chances possible by Thursday.

Overcast

Springfield

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 62F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 62F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
64°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
66°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 63°

Saturday

81° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 63°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 81° 62°

Monday

80° / 59°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 80° 59°

Tuesday

81° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 59°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 83° 63°

Thursday

81° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

66°

3 AM
Showers
40%
66°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

