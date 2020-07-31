Friday, July 31 Evening Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch continues until 9 PM this evening along and south of Highway 60 where several inches of rainfall has fallen in the last few days and rain is expected to continue there. Turn around, don’t drown, and never play, walk or swim in the floodwaters.

After a cool and rainy day, showers will exit tonight leaving behind some clouds and temperatures dropping into the lower 60’s.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with little rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday, rain chances return with temperatures in the lower 80’s, still cool for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Our mild pattern continues into next week but we are trending on the drier side for much of the workweek.

Monday to start your workweek, temperatures will still be mild, topping off in the lower 80’s but we finally start to dry out and will get a bit more sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s!

Tuesday looks much of the same with temperatures in the lower 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

We stay mild into next week with rain chances possible by Thursday.