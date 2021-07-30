Friday, July 30 Morning Forecast

The heat and humidity continue to be our big weather headline across the region. A ridge of high-pressure holds and this will keep our hotter trend going. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid and upper 90s by today into the weekend. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended because of the heat sticking around into Saturday. Heat indices will likely be above the century mark through the remainder of the week, so please remember your heat safety precautions. We’re tracking not one but two fronts over the next few days. One has been moving through over the last 24 hours and it could still bring a few storms, mainly north of Highway 54. We could see a spotty storm in the metro but chances aren’t that great. Another cold front moves our way by the weekend and brings a chance for more showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout across the region but on and off storms are looking possible. The threat for organized severe weather isn’t looking too high right now but it’s something we’ll be watching as we get closer. We still could see a couple of stronger to severe storms, especially along and ahead of the boundary. A Marginal Risk is in place across much of the area tomorrow for that potential with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns. Highs will stay hot through Saturday, topping out in the mid-90s. The best chance for storms is on the table Saturday night into early Sunday as the front swings through the region. By later Sunday, it’s looking like the clouds will break some and we’ll see a bit of sunshine. Much cooler air starts to filter in by the start of next week with highs dipping back into the lower to middle 80s. As this storm system departs, high pressure builds in and that brings the sun back for our Monday. The pleasant conditions prevail through the middle of next week as high pressure holds with his staying in the low to mid-80s.