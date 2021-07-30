Friday, July 30 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

94° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 69°

Sunday

82° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 82° 64°

Monday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 60°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 62°

Thursday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
91°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
92°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
92°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
94°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
93°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
91°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
3%
89°

85°

9 PM
Clear
5%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
5%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
7%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
8%
80°

78°

1 AM
Clear
7%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
7%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
8%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
8%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
77°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
81°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
90°

The heat and humidity continue to be our big weather headline across the region. A ridge of high-pressure holds and this will keep our hotter trend going. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid and upper 90s by today into the weekend. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended because of the heat sticking around into Saturday. Heat indices will likely be above the century mark through the remainder of the week, so please remember your heat safety precautions. We’re tracking not one but two fronts over the next few days. One has been moving through over the last 24 hours and it could still bring a few storms, mainly north of Highway 54. We could see a spotty storm in the metro but chances aren’t that great. Another cold front moves our way by the weekend and brings a chance for more showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout across the region but on and off storms are looking possible. The threat for organized severe weather isn’t looking too high right now but it’s something we’ll be watching as we get closer. We still could see a couple of stronger to severe storms, especially along and ahead of the boundary. A Marginal Risk is in place across much of the area tomorrow for that potential with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns. Highs will stay hot through Saturday, topping out in the mid-90s. The best chance for storms is on the table Saturday night into early Sunday as the front swings through the region. By later Sunday, it’s looking like the clouds will break some and we’ll see a bit of sunshine. Much cooler air starts to filter in by the start of next week with highs dipping back into the lower to middle 80s. As this storm system departs, high pressure builds in and that brings the sun back for our Monday. The pleasant conditions prevail through the middle of next week as high pressure holds with his staying in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

88°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

93°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

91°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 97°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 102°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100