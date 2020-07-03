Friday, July 3 Morning Forecast

Another warm and muggy start, this time with a few showers/ storms.

The core of our high-pressure that brought two days of Heat Advisories is retreating back to the southwest. That will bring “cooler” highs in the middle/ upper 80’s that will still feel muggy but be less oppressive than yesterday.

Scattered showers/ storms will also develop as we loose control of the drier pattern. Expect storms to be spotty and unorganized, no severe weather is expected at this time but locally heavy rain and lightning will be threats.

We’ll stay warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70’s.

A few storms will be possible early on the 4th of July. I expect a drier second half of the day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80’s.

Fireworks in the evening will be dry, warm, and muggy.

Sunday will be the driest day of the weekend: mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

We keep the hot summer pattern through early next week. Highs around 90 degrees will feel like 95-100 degrees. Isolated storms could bubble on that heat/ humidity.