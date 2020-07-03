Friday, July 3 Morning Forecast

Scattered storms return today

Another warm and muggy start, this time with a few showers/ storms.

The core of our high-pressure that brought two days of Heat Advisories is retreating back to the southwest. That will bring “cooler” highs in the middle/ upper 80’s that will still feel muggy but be less oppressive than yesterday.

Scattered showers/ storms will also develop as we loose control of the drier pattern. Expect storms to be spotty and unorganized, no severe weather is expected at this time but locally heavy rain and lightning will be threats.

We’ll stay warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70’s.

A few storms will be possible early on the 4th of July. I expect a drier second half of the day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80’s.

Fireworks in the evening will be dry, warm, and muggy.

Sunday will be the driest day of the weekend: mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

We keep the hot summer pattern through early next week. Highs around 90 degrees will feel like 95-100 degrees. Isolated storms could bubble on that heat/ humidity.

Overcast

Springfield

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 30% 89° 71°

Saturday

89° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 89° 70°

Sunday

90° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 90° 71°

Monday

91° / 71°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 10% 91° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 91° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Thursday

90° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

89°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
89°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

