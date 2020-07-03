Friday, July 3 Evening Forecast

Weather

Holiday weekend forecast, 90's for next week --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and storms popped up across the Ozarks this afternoon. Not everyone saw rain, just hit or miss showers. That will be the same story into the overnight hours and into the 4th of July weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with a few clouds and spotty showers possible.

Saturday, for the 4th of July, we’ll start off the day with spotty showers, not everyone will see rain, just keep an eye to the sky. Showers will be possible again during the afternoon but not as widespread. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions.

If you have any lake plans or are going camping, just bring the umbrella and remember to get off the water when thunder roars.

Your firework forecast looks warm and muggy. Temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s during any scheduled firework shows. Doing fireworks yourself? Just be careful, the ground is dry.

Sunday will be drier. Temperatures will in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Hot & humid conditions can be expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday, when you return to work, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. A daily chance of showers is possible during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday into the end of the week, daily summer-time showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 90’s and overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

84°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

87°F Broken Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

87°F Few Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 30% 89° 71°

Saturday

89° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 89° 70°

Sunday

91° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 71°

Monday

91° / 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 10% 91° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 91° 73°

Thursday

92° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 30% 92° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

82°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

83°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

Trending Stories