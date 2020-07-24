Friday, July 24 Morning Forecast

A sunny morning will give way to partly cloudy skies with a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. They will be very few and far between. Afternoon highs will generally be in the low to mid 90s.

Weekend weather looks hot and quiet. The pattern looks similar to Friday with afternoon highs generally in the mid 90s. A stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out, but most spots will remain dry.

Monday will be a transition day to a slightly cooler and wetter pattern. The summer ridge will shift into the West with a trough developing across the East. This will allow a front to push south into the area on Monday. Temperatures on Monday should warm into the low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms building south by the end of the day.

The frontal boundary may push far enough south on Tuesday for drier weather, especially closer to Central Missouri. Temperatures should be a little cooler at night and during the day.

The front will likely wobble north and south through the area into the following weekend with the upper-level pattern not changing much. This will lead to a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms and temperatures that will trend near or below normal.