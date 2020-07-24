Friday, July 24 Morning Forecast

Weather

Hot and humid weekend ahead

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sunny morning will give way to partly cloudy skies with a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. They will be very few and far between. Afternoon highs will generally be in the low to mid 90s.

Weekend weather looks hot and quiet. The pattern looks similar to Friday with afternoon highs generally in the mid 90s. A stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out, but most spots will remain dry.

Monday will be a transition day to a slightly cooler and wetter pattern. The summer ridge will shift into the West with a trough developing across the East. This will allow a front to push south into the area on Monday. Temperatures on Monday should warm into the low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms building south by the end of the day.

The frontal boundary may push far enough south on Tuesday for drier weather, especially closer to Central Missouri. Temperatures should be a little cooler at night and during the day.

The front will likely wobble north and south through the area into the following weekend with the upper-level pattern not changing much. This will lead to a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms and temperatures that will trend near or below normal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Sunday

94° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 73°

Monday

92° / 69°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 92° 69°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 40% 88° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 69°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
20%
87°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
20%
88°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
89°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
93°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties