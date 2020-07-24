Friday, July 24 Evening Forecast

Hot & humid weekend, more rain chances next week --

It was another hot and humid day today. We keep the hot and humid conditions, as well as sunshine, into the weekend before rain chances return next week. We really need the rain chances too.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s under mostly starry skies.

Saturday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s under mostly sunny skies. I’m not completely ruling out a spotty shower or two but most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday will be, again, hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, and look before you lock; hot cars can be deadly to both children and pets.

As we head into Monday, our hot and humid pattern will shift west. This will open the door to cooler conditions and wetter conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a chance of showers and storms riding a stalled front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday, rain chances continue with temperatures in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have more rain chances with temperatures in the upper 80’s.

Clear

Springfield

92°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

91°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

88°F Broken Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Rolla

89°F Few Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

West Plains

90°F Few Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Friday

93° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 94° 72°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 10% 93° 73°

Monday

91° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 69°

Tuesday

87° / 68°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 87° 68°

Wednesday

86° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 86° 69°

Thursday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 70°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
72°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
94°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

