Friday, July 23 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 71°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 73°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 73°

Monday

92° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 73°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 72°

Wednesday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 73°

Thursday

97° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 97° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
79°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
83°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
87°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
87°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
89°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
88°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
89°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

82°

9 PM
Clear
3%
82°

80°

10 PM
Clear
4%
80°

78°

11 PM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

12 AM
Clear
5%
77°

76°

1 AM
Clear
6%
76°

75°

2 AM
Clear
6%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
75°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
74°

74°

5 AM
Clear
9%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
7%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
77°

High pressure has been holding strong across the Ozarks and that won’t change for our Friday. Lots of sunshine is in store today along with that steamy feel that has been developing through the week. The 90s make the return this afternoon, with noticeably more humidity thanks to southerly winds. This will lead to Heat Index values possibly in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure you remember your heat safety precautions. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon but many will stay dry. A steamy weekend looks to unfold around the region as this upper-level high builds eastward. Highs will likely surge into the low and mid-90s with feels like temps possibly over 100°. Heat Advisories are looking possible out to our west with hotter conditions in store out that way. Much of the weekend is looking dry and sunny so outdoor plans should go off without a hitch. Sunday is looking a touch unsettled with isolated showers and thunderstorms on the table. These will be driven by the heat of the day and will likely fade overnight. Another disturbance moves our way by early next week and this could bring a few showers and storms by Monday. The clouds and moisture will keep our temps around 90° to start the week but the sunshine takes over by Tuesday. Temps look to rise back into the lower 90s in the metro by Tuesday afternoon as this hotter and quiet trend continues. High pressure will dominate next week with steamy conditions in play through at least next Thursday. Temperatures really spike around the KOLR 10 Viewing Area by Wednesday into Thursday with highs surging into the mid and upper 90s!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low around 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Generally clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

West Plains

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

