Friday, July 23 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been holding strong across the Ozarks and that won’t change for our Friday. Lots of sunshine is in store today along with that steamy feel that has been developing through the week. The 90s make the return this afternoon, with noticeably more humidity thanks to southerly winds. This will lead to Heat Index values possibly in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure you remember your heat safety precautions. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon but many will stay dry. A steamy weekend looks to unfold around the region as this upper-level high builds eastward. Highs will likely surge into the low and mid-90s with feels like temps possibly over 100°. Heat Advisories are looking possible out to our west with hotter conditions in store out that way. Much of the weekend is looking dry and sunny so outdoor plans should go off without a hitch. Sunday is looking a touch unsettled with isolated showers and thunderstorms on the table. These will be driven by the heat of the day and will likely fade overnight. Another disturbance moves our way by early next week and this could bring a few showers and storms by Monday. The clouds and moisture will keep our temps around 90° to start the week but the sunshine takes over by Tuesday. Temps look to rise back into the lower 90s in the metro by Tuesday afternoon as this hotter and quiet trend continues. High pressure will dominate next week with steamy conditions in play through at least next Thursday. Temperatures really spike around the KOLR 10 Viewing Area by Wednesday into Thursday with highs surging into the mid and upper 90s!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer