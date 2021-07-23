Friday, July 23 Evening Forecast

This evening there are a few isolated showers and storms on the radar, mainly in eastern Ozarks. The precipitation will quickly diminish as the sun sets; the daytime heating dissipates. The haze from the wildfires, out west and in Canada, will slowly start to move out of the area tonight and tomorrow. As a result of winds shift to the southwest. Tonight’s temperatures drop to the low 70s with starry skies.

Saturday, there will be a few clouds around. As daytime heating ramps up, a few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours before dissipating after sunset.

Saturday temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s with a few clouds around and a handful of storms. If you are heading to the charity golfing tournament tomorrow, you will want to make sure you drink plenty of water and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes as temperatures will be in the low 90s by 1 pm.

A cold front will creep closer to the Ozarks by Saturday evening into Sunday bringing, widely scattered storms possible Sunday afternoon. Sunday will have a better chance of showers and storms compared to Saturday.

Temperatures Sunday will remain in the low to 90s across the Ozarks, with a chance for widely scattered showers and storms.

This weekend is the time to be out in the water as heat index values will range from 95 to 105 over the weekend. Some clouds will be around Saturday with Southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Sunday’s lake forecast will be similar, with a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Winds will be relatively calm, so you won’t have to worry too much about white caps.

The ridge continues to build over the United States next weekend with a chance for showers and storms Monday before being engulfed by the summer ridge.

The last week in July will not reflect the month of July as temperatures will be well above average. The best shot for some rain and relief will be Monday before the temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week. Once that ridge builds over the Ozarks, the rain chances will be very slim.

The Ozark Empire Fair starts next Thursday, and temperatures will be in the upper 90s with heat index values between 100-108 degrees.