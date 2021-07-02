Friday, July 2 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 61°

Saturday

84° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 62°

Sunday

85° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 64°

Monday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 71°

Thursday

83° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 83° 68°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
69°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
71°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
80°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
78°

74°

9 PM
Clear
3%
74°

71°

10 PM
Clear
4%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
5%
70°

68°

12 AM
Clear
6%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
6%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
7%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
7%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
64°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
63°

A cold front has finally swept through the region and it’s going to be gorgeous in its wake. More refreshing air is building into the Ozarks as northeasterly flow takes over thanks to high-pressure building in. This will bring drier air our way and that has aided in decreasing the cloud cover. We’ll see a lot more sunshine as this area of high pressure continues to take over with highs topping out in the lower 80s. A ridge will continue to center itself in the Upper Midwest and that will bring a little more warmth and more sun into our holiday weekend. Lower humidity values will keep it feeling quite nice as we head toward the Fourth of July so make sure you get out and enjoy it. Highs Saturday will climb back into the mid-80s around the metro with lows in the lower 60s. Southerly flow takes over as we head into Independence Day and this will start to usher in warmer conditions. It will be perfect for fireworks viewing around the Ozarks with temps likely in the low to mid-70s by nightfall. Temperatures do start to rebound into early next week with highs climbing back into the upper 80s under plenty of sunshine. The storm chances return next week as another cold front approaches the viewing area. This boundary looks to arrive by Wednesday with the shower and storm chances lingering into Thursday. Temps will be cooler by Thursday afternoon too, rounding out in the lower 80s.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear and cooler. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mainly clear and cooler. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

