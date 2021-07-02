Friday, July 2 Morning Forecast

A cold front has finally swept through the region and it’s going to be gorgeous in its wake. More refreshing air is building into the Ozarks as northeasterly flow takes over thanks to high-pressure building in. This will bring drier air our way and that has aided in decreasing the cloud cover. We’ll see a lot more sunshine as this area of high pressure continues to take over with highs topping out in the lower 80s. A ridge will continue to center itself in the Upper Midwest and that will bring a little more warmth and more sun into our holiday weekend. Lower humidity values will keep it feeling quite nice as we head toward the Fourth of July so make sure you get out and enjoy it. Highs Saturday will climb back into the mid-80s around the metro with lows in the lower 60s. Southerly flow takes over as we head into Independence Day and this will start to usher in warmer conditions. It will be perfect for fireworks viewing around the Ozarks with temps likely in the low to mid-70s by nightfall. Temperatures do start to rebound into early next week with highs climbing back into the upper 80s under plenty of sunshine. The storm chances return next week as another cold front approaches the viewing area. This boundary looks to arrive by Wednesday with the shower and storm chances lingering into Thursday. Temps will be cooler by Thursday afternoon too, rounding out in the lower 80s.