Friday, July 2 Evening Forecast

A gorgeous day to start the weekend as temperatures were steady in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunny skies. Temperatures are going to be cooling off tonight into the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly clear skies. Thanks to a Canadian air mass that dove south into the United States temperatures are going to remain comfy into the weekend with less humidity.

It is going to be a great weekend for outdoor activity. An absolutely gorgeous holiday weekend on tap with mostly clear and dry conditions. The temperatures are going to be comfortable with low humidity levels. The water temperatures are going to be warm with light winds for boaters. However, you will want to check river levels after the recent rainfall and the currents might be running faster than normal.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s Saturday with low humidity levels. It might be a little chilly if you are starting your Saturday off early as temperatures are going to be in the low to mid-60s until 9 am before warming up to the 70s. Springfield will top out at 84 degrees with mostly sunny skies. If are you are going to the river you will want to check on river levels after the rainfall that has occurred over the past week. Don’t forget to bring sunglasses as the sun will be out all weekend and the UV Index will be high at 10. This index value has the potential to burn your skin in a matter of an hour especially if you are on the water which can reflect the rays back onto you!

As Sunday, July 4, arrives temperatures are going to be slightly increasing into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. It is going to be another beautiful day with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Sunday night is going to be very comfortable with temperatures in the mid-70s for any firework shows. The winds will be light which will be good for blowing the smoke out of the area during the firework show so the fireworks won’t be hidden by the smoke!

Temperatures are going to be increase at the beginning of next week with more humidity back in the forecast. Storms and showers enter the forecast by the middle of next week with humidity levels increasing!