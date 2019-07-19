Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Friday, July 19 Morning Forecast

Weather

Excessive Heat Warning & Advisory continue today for heat indices up to 110 degrees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues along/ north of I-44 today through Saturday. High temperatures soar into the middle 90’s with heat indices as high as 108 degrees due to oppressive humidity.

HEAT ADVISORY continues south of I-44 today through Saturday. High temperatures in the low to middle 90’s with heat indices as high as 106 degrees due to oppressive humidity.

FOR BOTH ALERTS, the combination of heat and humidity will be dangerous. Children, the elderly, and pets are susceptible to heat sickness. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Make sure to stay hydrated. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and limit time outdoors. Remember, hot cars are deadly! Temperatures inside the car will get well over 120 degrees in just minutes — do not leave children or pets in them, even for 5-10 minutes!

The high-pressure dome of heat and humidity continues to grip the Ozarks today. Expect dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and middle 90’s feeling like 105 degrees!

By the way, we’re not alone — by my count, 31 states have heat alerts in effect from Kansas to New York!

Tonight we’ll continue to stay incredibly warm, leaving little room for cooling off. Lows only drop into the middle 70’s again under mostly clear skies. Our overnight lows have been close to record warm lows, much closer than the daytime highs have been!

Tomorrow, expect much of the same. High-pressure doesn’t budge much so expect more oppressive heat and humidity. Highs in the middle 90’s will feel like 105 degrees.

By Sunday, a cold front starts to dip in from the north, chipping away at the heat and humidity. It will still be hot, but not as oppressive — highs around 90 degrees will feel like 100 degrees.

Showers/ storms arrive on the front late afternoon/ evening and linger into Monday. Scattered showers/ storms on Monday will put highs back in the middle 80’s.

A Canadian high pressure slides in on Tuesday behind the front. This air mass is much cooler and much less humid than the one we have now. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to middle 80’s feeling fantastic through Thursday!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo
Fair

Springfield

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
73°F Clear
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
74°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
72°F Clear
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 96° 74°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

92° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 92° 70°

Monday

79° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 50% 79° 62°

Tuesday

79° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 79° 59°

Wednesday

81° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 81° 60°

Thursday

84° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 84° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 AM
Clear
0%
74°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
94°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
89°

86°

9 PM
Clear
1%
86°

84°

10 PM
Clear
1%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
2%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
3%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
3%
80°

78°

3 AM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
4%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
5%
77°

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now