Friday, July 19 Morning Forecast

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues along/ north of I-44 today through Saturday. High temperatures soar into the middle 90’s with heat indices as high as 108 degrees due to oppressive humidity.

HEAT ADVISORY continues south of I-44 today through Saturday. High temperatures in the low to middle 90’s with heat indices as high as 106 degrees due to oppressive humidity.

FOR BOTH ALERTS, the combination of heat and humidity will be dangerous. Children, the elderly, and pets are susceptible to heat sickness. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Make sure to stay hydrated. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and limit time outdoors. Remember, hot cars are deadly! Temperatures inside the car will get well over 120 degrees in just minutes — do not leave children or pets in them, even for 5-10 minutes!

The high-pressure dome of heat and humidity continues to grip the Ozarks today. Expect dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and middle 90’s feeling like 105 degrees!

By the way, we’re not alone — by my count, 31 states have heat alerts in effect from Kansas to New York!

Tonight we’ll continue to stay incredibly warm, leaving little room for cooling off. Lows only drop into the middle 70’s again under mostly clear skies. Our overnight lows have been close to record warm lows, much closer than the daytime highs have been!

Tomorrow, expect much of the same. High-pressure doesn’t budge much so expect more oppressive heat and humidity. Highs in the middle 90’s will feel like 105 degrees.

By Sunday, a cold front starts to dip in from the north, chipping away at the heat and humidity. It will still be hot, but not as oppressive — highs around 90 degrees will feel like 100 degrees.

Showers/ storms arrive on the front late afternoon/ evening and linger into Monday. Scattered showers/ storms on Monday will put highs back in the middle 80’s.

A Canadian high pressure slides in on Tuesday behind the front. This air mass is much cooler and much less humid than the one we have now. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to middle 80’s feeling fantastic through Thursday!