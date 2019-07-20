Friday, July 19 Evening Forecast

Hot, humid, sunny conditions continue, relief in reach —

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for counties along and north of I-44 until 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 90’s with feel-like temperatures above 105 degrees. HEAT ADVISORY continues for counties along and south of I-44, including Greene County and Springfield until 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

THINGS TO REMEMBER DURING EXTREME HEAT: check on the pets and elderly, never leave a child or pet in a hot car, wear light-colored clothes, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks inside if you can. Know the signs for heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.

The high-pressure dome of heat stays in the place tonight and into the weekend. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70’s, staying warm and muggy, with mostly clear conditions.

Saturday, another hot and humid day can be expected with mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will once again top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits area-wide. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Sunday will be a transition day. Temperatures will still top off in the lower to middle 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will fill in ahead of a cold front that will chip away at the heat dome. The timing of the rain is still something that needs to be nailed down. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a Marginal Risk for severe weather with this front. While modes of severe weather and strength are still uncertain, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain would be the primary threats. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s.

Scattered shower chances continue through the day Monday, tapering off during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, topping off in the upper 80’s with feel-like temperatures being around actual temperatures!

A less humid airmass will move in behind the cold front bringing temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s and dewpoints in the 50’s and 60’s! Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions!

Very comfortable and dry conditions can be expected through Thursday with plenty of sunshine.