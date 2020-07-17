Friday, July 17 Morning Forecast

A few storms today, extreme heat this weekend

We’re about halfway through the month and we don’t have much to show for it in the rain gauge. July has been marked by hot and droughty weather with officially just over a tenth of an inch of rain recorded for the month out at the airport. It’s been a pattern where rainfall has been stingy even when things look to line up for it. With that, we have to take our opportunities where we can get them and it looks like we may have one into Friday, at least for parts of the area.

A leftover pocket of storm energy will move through Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas through Friday. Spotty areas of thunderstorm activity developed early in the evening with additional spotty showers and thunderstorms possible overnight into the morning. The risk for storms will shift east into the Eastern Ozarks Friday afternoon.

The cutoff for rain appears to be near Hwy. 60 with areas to the north seeing little to no rain tonight. The risk of spotty storms will tend to remain along and south of the interstate through Friday. Rain amounts could be locally heavy given the slow movement of any showers and thunderstorms that develop along with soupy atmosphere that’s in place. Amounts over an inch are possible with a few inches possible in spots.

The swirl of energy will slowly shift east near the state line on Friday with clouds gradually thinning from the west during the afternoon. Highs will range from the low 90s west and northwest to 80s to the south and southeast.

A hot and mostly dry weekend will follow across all of the area. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s with some upper 90s possible, mainly closer to Central Missouri. Rain chances will be slim to none with the best chance for a stray shower or two closer to Central Missouri on Sunday.

Hot and mostly dry weather will continue into Monday. A little dip in the jet stream will weaken the summer ridge over the area into the middle of the week. This will open the door to an increase in cloud cover and rain chances. Although at this time rain chances still look like they’ll remain on the low end. Afternoon highs will get trimmed back a bit with low to mid 90s expected.

The summer ridge looks like it will reintensify late next week through the weekend. This would bring mainly dry weather to the area along with an uptick in the heat.

