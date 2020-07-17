Friday, July 17 Evening Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WARNING ISSUED for parts of Oregon County until 6:15 PM. Between 2-3″ fell very quickly. Low water crossing, rivers, and creeks are areas of concern for flooding. Turn around, don’t drown.







HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES until 9 PM for counties west of Springfield where feel-like temperatures will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Stay hydrated and stay cool.







HEAT ADVISORY for all of our Missouri Counties on Saturday from 11 AM until 9 PM Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and stay cool.

Overnight tonight we’ll have a few clouds and will be warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping into the lower and middle 70’s.

Saturday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures between 100°-110° under mostly sunny skies. Stay hydrated and stay cool. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Sunday will be hot and humid again with temperatures in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures between 100°-110° under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Monday we keep the hot and humid conditions with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 90’s and feel-like temperatures between 100°-110°. Heat alerts will be likely. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Tuesday our hot and humid pattern starts to break down and that will bring temperatures in the lower 90’s with more clouds and shower/storm chances possible into the end of next week.