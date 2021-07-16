Friday, July 16 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 69°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 85° 67°

Sunday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 66°

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 66°

Wednesday

88° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 88° 68°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

70°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
70°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
82°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
81°

82°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
81°

After the day started with showers and storms, temperatures remained below average for the viewing area, Friday only topping out in the upper 70s and low 80. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible through the Ozarks for the overnight hours; temperatures will be dropping tonight to the upper 60s low 70s. The clouds will be sticking around for the overnight hours. Patchy fog will start Saturday off, so make sure to allow a few extra minutes for your drive time!


Below-average temperatures will be sticking around for the weekend and the beginning of next week. A cold front came through Friday, bringing the unsettled weather. The front will be draped across the Ozarks bringing a chance for showers and storms mainly south of Interstate 44 Saturday and Sunday. The clouds will be sticking around most of Saturday before slightly clearing out Saturday evening. Saturday temperatures will remain cooler, topping out in the low to mid-80s. Areas south of the Missouri/Arkansas border have the best chance to receive more than an inch of rain.

Sunday, there will be hit-and-miss showers and storms across the area with partly cloudy skies. However, most of the showers and storms will remain to the far southwest. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-80s which will be a carbon copy of Saturday.


A surface high pressure will build into the area by mid-next week, bringing a direr airmass by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below average for the first half of next week, with temperatures steady in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures will be increasing by Wednesday into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

81°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

81°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

