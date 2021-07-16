Friday, July 16 Evening Forecast

After the day started with showers and storms, temperatures remained below average for the viewing area, Friday only topping out in the upper 70s and low 80. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible through the Ozarks for the overnight hours; temperatures will be dropping tonight to the upper 60s low 70s. The clouds will be sticking around for the overnight hours. Patchy fog will start Saturday off, so make sure to allow a few extra minutes for your drive time!



Below-average temperatures will be sticking around for the weekend and the beginning of next week. A cold front came through Friday, bringing the unsettled weather. The front will be draped across the Ozarks bringing a chance for showers and storms mainly south of Interstate 44 Saturday and Sunday. The clouds will be sticking around most of Saturday before slightly clearing out Saturday evening. Saturday temperatures will remain cooler, topping out in the low to mid-80s. Areas south of the Missouri/Arkansas border have the best chance to receive more than an inch of rain.

Sunday, there will be hit-and-miss showers and storms across the area with partly cloudy skies. However, most of the showers and storms will remain to the far southwest. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-80s which will be a carbon copy of Saturday.



A surface high pressure will build into the area by mid-next week, bringing a direr airmass by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below average for the first half of next week, with temperatures steady in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures will be increasing by Wednesday into the upper 80s and low 90s.