Friday, July 12 Morning Forecast

Tracking Tropical Storm Barry for impacts to parts of the Ozarks early next week

Another pleasant start this morning with temperatures and dew points in the 60’s! Our cold front has stalled to the southeast, keeping this less humid, more pleasant air mass in place.

Today we’ll have mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, but comfortable real feels much like yesterday. High of 86 degrees will feel like 89 degrees, not bad!

Tonight we’ll be pleasant again, mostly clear skies with lows in the low to middle 60’s.

Tomorrow the heat and humidity gradually uptick. It won’t be oppressive but may feel a bit stickier. High of 90 degrees will feel closer to 95 degrees thanks to dew points closer to 70 degrees.

Sunday will be much of the same, mostly sunny, hot, and sticky! Highs around 90 degrees feel like 95 degrees.

The uptick in humidity this weekend will be coming ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

Barry, now churning in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday, dumping 10-20″+ of rain and lashing 3-6 feet of surge at the coast. Flooding from both feet of rain and surge will be major and life-threatening.

By Sunday, Barry’s wind field weakens but the remnant low will still carry tropical moisture and heavy rain, dropping 4-6″+ of rain in parts of Arkansas.

Barry’s track will take it to our southeast through the Missouri Bootheel, bringing the healthiest shower chances to our counties east of HWY 65. There, 1-2″ of rain is possible with localized flooding concerns. Back to the west, we’ll likely stay dry and solely tap into Barry’s clouds and humidity.

Barry’s remnant showers exit east on Tuesday with a high-pressure dome of heat and humidity building in behind it on Wednesday. Some of the hottest temperatures of the year thus far are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with highs soaring into the middle 90’s.