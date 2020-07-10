Friday, July 10 Morning Forecast

Friday looks bright and hot. Muggy weather will hang on over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, but a less humid day is in store further northeast.

Heading into Saturday morning, rain chances will be on the rise again. The frontal boundary that moves through tonight will lift back to the northeast by Friday night. This will set up a nice corridor for clusters of storms to drop through by Saturday morning. The storms could come with strong winds, but they’ll also be our last shot at widespread rain. The chance for storms looks highest during the morning. The impact of rain and clouds should be enough to hold temperatures down to some extent with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. It looks like it will be hottest closer to I-49 where low 90s are possible.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid, but hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The heat will build into next week with low to mid-90s Monday and mid to upper 90s the remainder of the week. A summer ridge will gradually get established and become more centered over the area as the week progresses. This should keep rain chances to a minimum with most locations remaining dry. It’s possible some spots could hit 100° next week, especially areas further west.