Friday, July 10 Morning Forecast

Hot and quiet today





Friday looks bright and hot. Muggy weather will hang on over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, but a less humid day is in store further northeast.

Heading into Saturday morning, rain chances will be on the rise again. The frontal boundary that moves through tonight will lift back to the northeast by Friday night. This will set up a nice corridor for clusters of storms to drop through by Saturday morning. The storms could come with strong winds, but they’ll also be our last shot at widespread rain. The chance for storms looks highest during the morning. The impact of rain and clouds should be enough to hold temperatures down to some extent with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. It looks like it will be hottest closer to I-49 where low 90s are possible.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid, but hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The heat will build into next week with low to mid-90s Monday and mid to upper 90s the remainder of the week. A summer ridge will gradually get established and become more centered over the area as the week progresses. This should keep rain chances to a minimum with most locations remaining dry. It’s possible some spots could hit 100° next week, especially areas further west.

Clear

Springfield

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Clear skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Harrison

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 92° 69°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 69°

Sunday

90° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 67°

Monday

94° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 94° 73°

Tuesday

97° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 97° 75°

Wednesday

97° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 97° 75°

Thursday

97° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 97° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 AM
Sunny
40%
70°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
20%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
20%
76°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
20%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
20%
81°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
20%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
20%
88°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
20%
92°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
20%
89°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
85°

81°

9 PM
Clear
10%
81°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
10%
77°

75°

12 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

73°

2 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

