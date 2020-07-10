Friday, July 10 Evening Forecast

Severe risk Saturday, extreme heat next week --

It was a sunny and hot day, but pleasant for some areas. We are split by a front where areas to the north and east are pleasant and areas to the south and west are muggy. This front will be the focus of storms Saturday before extreme heat moves in next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly starry skies.

Saturday, we will start off the day with a line of showers and storms diving south. This will bring heavy along with the chance for some severe weather. Any storms that become strong to severe will have the chance for damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. The timing is during the morning so I expect this line out of here by noon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, topping off in the upper 80’s with decreasing clouds during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday the sunshine returns with temperatures in the upper 90’s. It will be hot but not as humid as we have seen. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

An area of high pressure will sprawl out over the southern part of the country. This will bring dry conditions and extreme heat.

Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the middle and upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. No relief during the overnight hours with temperatures only dropping in the middle 70’s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid as the extreme heat continues. Temperatures will top off in the upper 90’s, flirting with 100°. With dewpoints in the 70’s, our feel-like temperatures will be between 105°-110°. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 70’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more extreme heat with temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Feel-like temperatures will be between 100°-110°. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

The heat and humidity continue into the weekend.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

91°F Broken Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

91°F Broken Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

89°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

88°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 70°

Saturday

89° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 50% 89° 70°

Sunday

90° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 67°

Monday

93° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 93° 74°

Tuesday

98° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 98° 75°

Wednesday

98° / 76°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 98° 76°

Thursday

98° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 98° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
85°

81°

9 PM
Clear
10%
81°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
10%
77°

75°

12 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

73°

2 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

76°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

