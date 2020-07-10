Friday, July 10 Evening Forecast

It was a sunny and hot day, but pleasant for some areas. We are split by a front where areas to the north and east are pleasant and areas to the south and west are muggy. This front will be the focus of storms Saturday before extreme heat moves in next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly starry skies.

Saturday, we will start off the day with a line of showers and storms diving south. This will bring heavy along with the chance for some severe weather. Any storms that become strong to severe will have the chance for damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. The timing is during the morning so I expect this line out of here by noon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, topping off in the upper 80’s with decreasing clouds during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday the sunshine returns with temperatures in the upper 90’s. It will be hot but not as humid as we have seen. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

An area of high pressure will sprawl out over the southern part of the country. This will bring dry conditions and extreme heat.





Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the middle and upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. No relief during the overnight hours with temperatures only dropping in the middle 70’s.





Tuesday will be hot and humid as the extreme heat continues. Temperatures will top off in the upper 90’s, flirting with 100°. With dewpoints in the 70’s, our feel-like temperatures will be between 105°-110°. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 70’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more extreme heat with temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Feel-like temperatures will be between 100°-110°. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

The heat and humidity continue into the weekend.