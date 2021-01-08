Friday, January 8 Morning Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s system, colder air has spilled in and that’s what we will feel today. As another piece of energy works through the atmosphere, we’re not expecting to clear out the skies. We could actually see a few flurries around the Ozarks so don’t be shocked if you see some flakes. Highs will be well below average for this time of year, topping out in the 30s with a light northerly wind. The clouds continue to hold through the overnight and into early Saturday with lows tumbling back toward seasonable norms for this time of the year. Many of us will dip into the low to mid 20s. Widely scattered flurries are possible again tomorrow as little impulses higher up in the atmosphere work through the region. Peeks of sun will get through the clouds but mainly cloudy conditions are still on tap. We don’t see a lot of break on Sunday either as another system begins to dive toward the region. This one looks to stay farther south bringing minimal impacts to us here at home but a few snow showers are possible in NW Arkansas late Sunday into Monday. The cold holds too all the way through the weekend with highs finally getting into the 40s Monday afternoon. A ridge of high pressure does build in early next week finally bringing a return to more sunshine and warmth. Temperatures look to climb back above average by Tuesday, rising into the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Wednesday, we’ll surge up into the mid and upper 50s under mainly sunny skies. The breeze will start to increase some by mid-week ahead our next cold front which is slated to arrive Thursday. That southwesterly wind will keep us even milder for our Thursday afternoon with highs surging back into the mid 50s with some spots near 60° in NW Arkansas. Moisture isn’t looking impressive along that boundary at the moment but it’s something we’ll be watching.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

29°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Mainly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

33°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Some clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

32°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

30°F Cloudy Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

30°F Cloudy Feels like 22°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

35° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 35° 24°

Saturday

35° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 35° 22°

Sunday

35° / 20°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 35° 20°

Monday

40° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 40° 25°

Tuesday

49° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 49° 29°

Wednesday

54° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 54° 34°

Thursday

56° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 56° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
29°

29°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
29°

30°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
30°

31°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
31°

33°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
33°

35°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
35°

35°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
35°

35°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
35°

35°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
35°

34°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
34°

32°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
32°

31°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
31°

29°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
29°

29°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
29°

28°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
28°

28°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
28°

27°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
27°

27°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
27°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
26°

26°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
26°

26°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
26°

25°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
25°

25°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
25°
