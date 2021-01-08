Friday, January 8 Morning Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s system, colder air has spilled in and that’s what we will feel today. As another piece of energy works through the atmosphere, we’re not expecting to clear out the skies. We could actually see a few flurries around the Ozarks so don’t be shocked if you see some flakes. Highs will be well below average for this time of year, topping out in the 30s with a light northerly wind. The clouds continue to hold through the overnight and into early Saturday with lows tumbling back toward seasonable norms for this time of the year. Many of us will dip into the low to mid 20s. Widely scattered flurries are possible again tomorrow as little impulses higher up in the atmosphere work through the region. Peeks of sun will get through the clouds but mainly cloudy conditions are still on tap. We don’t see a lot of break on Sunday either as another system begins to dive toward the region. This one looks to stay farther south bringing minimal impacts to us here at home but a few snow showers are possible in NW Arkansas late Sunday into Monday. The cold holds too all the way through the weekend with highs finally getting into the 40s Monday afternoon. A ridge of high pressure does build in early next week finally bringing a return to more sunshine and warmth. Temperatures look to climb back above average by Tuesday, rising into the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Wednesday, we’ll surge up into the mid and upper 50s under mainly sunny skies. The breeze will start to increase some by mid-week ahead our next cold front which is slated to arrive Thursday. That southwesterly wind will keep us even milder for our Thursday afternoon with highs surging back into the mid 50s with some spots near 60° in NW Arkansas. Moisture isn’t looking impressive along that boundary at the moment but it’s something we’ll be watching.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer