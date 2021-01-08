Friday, January 8 Evening Forecast

It was a cold and cloudy day to end the first work week of the new year. We have a cold weekend ahead before a warm-up next week with temperatures back in the 50’s.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 20’s with mostly cloudy skies. A flurry or two cannot be ruled out.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Areas to the southwest may be able to squeak some sunshine. A flurry or two cannot be ruled out through the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday temperatures will top off again in the middle 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teen and lower 20’s with clearing skies.

A storm system looks to pass to our south and that could bring some snow to parts of the southeast. That system doesn’t look to impact us here locally.

Monday will be sunny and the start of our gradual warming trend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 50’s with a few clouds by Thursday. The pattern looks to change starting on Friday with cooler conditions.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

32°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Mainly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

35° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 35° 24°

Saturday

35° / 23°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 35° 23°

Sunday

36° / 20°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 36° 20°

Monday

40° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 40° 25°

Tuesday

48° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 48° 29°

Wednesday

53° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 53° 34°

Thursday

55° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 55° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

28°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
28°

28°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
28°

27°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
27°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
26°

26°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
26°

26°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

25°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
25°

25°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
25°

25°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
25°

25°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
25°

27°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
27°

29°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
29°

30°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
30°

31°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
31°

33°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
33°

35°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

36°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
36°

36°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
36°

34°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
34°

31°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
31°
