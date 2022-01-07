Friday, January 7 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

33° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 33° 25°

Saturday

47° / 34°
Freezing Rain
Freezing Rain 40% 47° 34°

Sunday

40° / 17°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 40° 17°

Monday

43° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 24°

Tuesday

51° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 36°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

56° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 56° 39°

Hourly Forecast

11°

7 AM
Clear
1%
11°

11°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
11°

13°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
13°

17°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
17°

20°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
20°

23°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
23°

26°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

29°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

30°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

31°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
31°

29°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
29°

27°

6 PM
Clear
1%
27°

26°

7 PM
Clear
1%
26°

25°

8 PM
Clear
1%
25°

25°

9 PM
Clear
1%
25°

25°

10 PM
Clear
2%
25°

24°

11 PM
Clear
2%
24°

25°

12 AM
Clear
2%
25°

25°

1 AM
Clear
2%
25°

25°

2 AM
Clear
2%
25°

25°

3 AM
Clear
3%
25°

26°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
26°

27°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
27°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
28°

We did end our Thursday with a bit of sunshine after such a wintry start to the day. We still have some lingering clouds this morning but despite that, temps have still tumbled. It’s going to feel frigid as you head out the door with lows in the single digits. High pressure takes back over as we end the week which will bring the sun back. The clouds will fade through the AM with more sunshine on tap for the afternoon. It’s still going to be really cold for this time of year as highs rise back up around the freezing mark this afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend ahead of our next cold front which looks to move in early Sunday. As the warm front approaches the area, freezing drizzle will likely develop late tonight with the stubborn cold air closer to the ground. This could make for some slick spots out there so please travel carefully early Saturday as temps will be in the 20s. Highs on Saturday surge back into the 40s and 50s with another cool down on tap in the wake of the cold front. Any freezing rain should change over to rain through the day as temps warm Saturday afternoon. Hit and miss showers will then continue for the remainder of our Saturday into early Sunday as it swings in. Showers then exit during the first half of Sunday as this storm system heads east. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and 40s Sunday which is colder than average for this time of year. A ridge of high pressure builds for early next week and that brings more sunshine and warmth with temps back into the 40s Monday. Even milder conditions take hold of the Ozarks for our Tuesday through Thursday with highs rising back into the 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

11°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds thicken. Freezing drizzle developing late. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
25°F Clouds thicken. Freezing drizzle developing late. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

14°F Clear Feels like 14°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

13°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

7°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 7°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
21°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

13°F Clear Feels like 4°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F A few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

