Friday, January 31 Morning Forecast

Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers today

Patchy fog is possible again this morning, be careful on the roads!

Clouds hang tight again today with a few more peeks of sunshine possible. Temperatures will be a little warmer and closer to average with highs in the middle 40’s.

A weak cold front is approaching the Ozarks, keeping the clouds comfortable. As the front comes through, a few light rain showers will be possible late. Some of these rain showers could mix with/ change to snow or freezing drizzle tonight as lows drop into the upper 20’s. Little to no road impacts are expected.

We’ll start out with some clouds tomorrow morning, then find clearing skies and sunshine in the afternoon. Our warming trend gets a boost from sunshine and westerly winds. High temperatures will approach the 50-degree-mark.

By Super Bowl Sunday that warm-up becomes more pronounced as that big ridge of high-pressure sits overhead. Highs will be in record territory under mostly sunny skies. For Sunday I’m forecasting a high temperature of 68 degrees, the record is 74 (2003). Take your tailgate outside! Temperatures in Miami, where Super Bowl LIV is being played, will actually also be near 70 degrees!

We’ll stay warm on Monday but highs take a little bit of a hit thanks to an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will still be 15 degrees above average in the lower 60’s.

Our next cold front will bring a chance of showers by Tuesday. Some of that rain could change to light snow overnight. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front with highs in the 40’s again by Wednesday.

Overcast

Springfield

36°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

37°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

36°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

36°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

44° / 29°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 44° 29°

Saturday

50° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 50° 37°

Sunday

68° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 49°

Monday

61° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 61° 40°

Tuesday

47° / 27°
Showers
Showers 20% 47° 27°

Wednesday

40° / 23°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 30% 40° 23°

Thursday

44° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 44° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

34°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

36°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

39°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

41°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

44°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

40°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

38°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

