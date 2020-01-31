Friday, January 31 Morning Forecast

Patchy fog is possible again this morning, be careful on the roads!

Clouds hang tight again today with a few more peeks of sunshine possible. Temperatures will be a little warmer and closer to average with highs in the middle 40’s.

A weak cold front is approaching the Ozarks, keeping the clouds comfortable. As the front comes through, a few light rain showers will be possible late. Some of these rain showers could mix with/ change to snow or freezing drizzle tonight as lows drop into the upper 20’s. Little to no road impacts are expected.

We’ll start out with some clouds tomorrow morning, then find clearing skies and sunshine in the afternoon. Our warming trend gets a boost from sunshine and westerly winds. High temperatures will approach the 50-degree-mark.

By Super Bowl Sunday that warm-up becomes more pronounced as that big ridge of high-pressure sits overhead. Highs will be in record territory under mostly sunny skies. For Sunday I’m forecasting a high temperature of 68 degrees, the record is 74 (2003). Take your tailgate outside! Temperatures in Miami, where Super Bowl LIV is being played, will actually also be near 70 degrees!

We’ll stay warm on Monday but highs take a little bit of a hit thanks to an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will still be 15 degrees above average in the lower 60’s.

Our next cold front will bring a chance of showers by Tuesday. Some of that rain could change to light snow overnight. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front with highs in the 40’s again by Wednesday.