Friday, January 31 Evening Forecast

Warming trend continues, Super Sunday forecast —

Temperatures today were able to top off in the middle 40’s, a bit warmer than yesterday. This is the beginning of our warming trend that continues this weekend. Sunshine returns Saturday before rain chances early next week.

Overnight tonight there is a chance for a few light showers, flurries, and freezing drizzle. Little to no accumulations are expected and no road impacts are expected either. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Patchy fog is possible by morning.

Saturday, temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with clouds to start that will clear through the morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Sunday for Super Sunday looks just that, SUPER! Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Will we break a record? Probably not in Springfield. The record high for February 2nd is 74° set back in 2003. Rolla could break a record with temperatures in the upper 60’s because their record is 70° also set back in 2003. Tailgate parties should be held OUTSIDE with how beautiful it is going to be, or as Jamie likes to call it, open-window weather! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday for your back to work forecast, temperatures will be in the lower 60’s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40’s. Shower chances begin to increase by morning.

Tuesday there is a chance of showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s and falling as a front pushes in bringing colder air. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with a chance of a few snow showers. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.