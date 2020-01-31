Friday, January 31 Evening Forecast

Warming trend continues, Super Sunday forecast —

Temperatures today were able to top off in the middle 40’s, a bit warmer than yesterday. This is the beginning of our warming trend that continues this weekend. Sunshine returns Saturday before rain chances early next week.

Overnight tonight there is a chance for a few light showers, flurries, and freezing drizzle. Little to no accumulations are expected and no road impacts are expected either. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Patchy fog is possible by morning.

Saturday, temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with clouds to start that will clear through the morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Sunday for Super Sunday looks just that, SUPER! Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Will we break a record? Probably not in Springfield. The record high for February 2nd is 74° set back in 2003. Rolla could break a record with temperatures in the upper 60’s because their record is 70° also set back in 2003. Tailgate parties should be held OUTSIDE with how beautiful it is going to be, or as Jamie likes to call it, open-window weather! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday for your back to work forecast, temperatures will be in the lower 60’s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40’s. Shower chances begin to increase by morning.

Tuesday there is a chance of showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s and falling as a front pushes in bringing colder air. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with a chance of a few snow showers. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Overcast

Springfield

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

41°F Broken Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

43°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

41°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

41°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

44° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 44° 30°

Saturday

51° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 51° 37°

Sunday

68° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 49°

Monday

61° / 46°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 61° 46°

Tuesday

54° / 28°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 20% 54° 28°

Wednesday

40° / 24°
Rain mixed with snow
Rain mixed with snow 30% 40° 24°

Thursday

44° / 29°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 44° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

29°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

32°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

37°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

44°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

