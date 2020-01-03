Friday, January 3 Morning Forecast

Cloudy skies and steady temperatures today, flurries possible tonight

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM for Howell, Oregon, and Shannon counties. There, visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less at times. Take it slow and use headlights!

The pattern regionally is a bit complex but locally, it will give way to pretty quiet, un-impactful weather.

We still have one storm to our southeast, bringing heavy rain from Louisiana through Tennessee and up to New York. This storm system is still tracking to our southeast, a few lighter showers are making it into south-central MO/ north-central AR — but that’s about it! Those showers clear this morning as the front continues to nudges eastward.

Another cold front is slicing the Ozarks this morning, giving way to some fog, clouds, and light winds. Temperatures are starting in the 40’s and will stay there today once a steady NW wind kicks in behind the front. Expect temperatures to hold steady and stay chilly in the low to middle 40’s under mostly cloudy skies.

The third, and final piece of this storm sits behind the second cold front. There, an upper-level low will swirl across the Great Lakes bringing some snow showers. We could get clipped by some of these flurries for our northeast counties overnight. Any snow will be very light, not accumulate, and have no impact on roads.

Lows tonight dip into the upper 20’s.

All of this clears by tomorrow. After a few flakes in the morning, we’ll have mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The chillier air settles in, keeping highs in the lower 40’s.

Southerly winds kick that colder air out on Sunday, giving way to sunshine and warmer 50’s.

Early next week will bring a temperature roller coaster. Temperatures stay mild on Monday but a cold front will bring increasing clouds. It passes through dry, but it does bring much colder air for Tuesday. Highs then go back into the lower 40’s.

That cooldown is short-lived, highs go back into the 50’s on Wednesday ahead of our next front that will bring some showers late Thursday.

Overcast

Springfield

42°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

45° / 28°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 45° 28°

Saturday

42° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 30°

Sunday

52° / 31°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 52° 31°

Monday

50° / 32°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 50° 32°

Tuesday

42° / 26°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 42° 26°

Wednesday

53° / 38°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 53° 38°

Thursday

53° / 40°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 53° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

41°

8 AM
Showers
40%
41°

41°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
41°

42°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
42°

42°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
42°

42°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
42°

43°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

40°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

33°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
33°

33°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
33°

32°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
32°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

30°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
30°

29°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
29°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

