Friday, January 3 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM for Howell, Oregon, and Shannon counties. There, visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less at times. Take it slow and use headlights!

The pattern regionally is a bit complex but locally, it will give way to pretty quiet, un-impactful weather.

We still have one storm to our southeast, bringing heavy rain from Louisiana through Tennessee and up to New York. This storm system is still tracking to our southeast, a few lighter showers are making it into south-central MO/ north-central AR — but that’s about it! Those showers clear this morning as the front continues to nudges eastward.

Another cold front is slicing the Ozarks this morning, giving way to some fog, clouds, and light winds. Temperatures are starting in the 40’s and will stay there today once a steady NW wind kicks in behind the front. Expect temperatures to hold steady and stay chilly in the low to middle 40’s under mostly cloudy skies.

The third, and final piece of this storm sits behind the second cold front. There, an upper-level low will swirl across the Great Lakes bringing some snow showers. We could get clipped by some of these flurries for our northeast counties overnight. Any snow will be very light, not accumulate, and have no impact on roads.

Lows tonight dip into the upper 20’s.

All of this clears by tomorrow. After a few flakes in the morning, we’ll have mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The chillier air settles in, keeping highs in the lower 40’s.

Southerly winds kick that colder air out on Sunday, giving way to sunshine and warmer 50’s.

Early next week will bring a temperature roller coaster. Temperatures stay mild on Monday but a cold front will bring increasing clouds. It passes through dry, but it does bring much colder air for Tuesday. Highs then go back into the lower 40’s.

That cooldown is short-lived, highs go back into the 50’s on Wednesday ahead of our next front that will bring some showers late Thursday.