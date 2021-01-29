Friday, January 29 Morning Forecast

We are ending the workweek on a pleasant but breezy note as our next storm system begins to track closer to us. Ahead of this cold front, highs will be able to rise toward 50° later on this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The winds will be coming in from the south around 10-20 which will continue to usher in the milder feel. Overnight is when the cloud cover really begins to thicken as the to our west moves in. We become windy as well with gusts over 30 mph. Lows will be milder as a result of the clouds and the wind, only dipping into the upper 30s. As this system continues move our way, rain develops and overspreads the area by early Saturday. Tomorrow will be wet and blustery with widespread rain. Some of it could fall heavy at times so be careful out there on the roadways. We also can’t rule out a clap of thunder or two with a little instability in the atmosphere. Minor flooding is possible thanks to the saturated ground and we could add another 0.5-1″ of rainfall on top of it. Moisture lingers into Saturday night but it does begin to taper off some to lighter showers. By Sunday morning, we are waking up to much colder conditions as winds turn back around from the northwest. This will usher in chillier air with highs only rising into to the 30s. With widescale, counter-clockwise motion around the low, clouds will stick around. A few snow showers are also possible as the low pressure center pulls away to our northeast. High pressure takes over to begin February and it’s looking pleasant to kick-start the month. Monday will feature lots of sunshine along with seasonable temperatures. This ridge continues to build in ahead of our next storm system which slated to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. Above-average temps are on tap Tuesday and Wednesday with highs rising into the 50s. Thursday is looking unsettled as this wave tracks through with another good soaking of rain possible. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

