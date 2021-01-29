Friday, January 29 Evening Forecast

Overall, it wasn’t a bad day. We had sunshine, temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s, a slight breeze, not a bad way to end the workweek. Our pattern changes just in time for the weekend and that means rain chances and colder conditions as well.

Overnight tonight clouds will continue to thicken up ahead of our next system that will come in on Saturday. Showers will move in by morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with breezy winds out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Saturday looks wet and windy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely all day. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph gusting up to 30 mph. There is a marginal, low risk for severe weather closer to the state line.

Gusty winds are going to be the main concern as this system moves through. By the time all is said and done, areas north of the interstate will have picked 1″+ while areas south of the interstate will have picked up anywhere between .50″-.75″. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s as cold air wraps around this system.

Sunday will be cold with temperatures in the upper 30’s. A few snow showers cannot be ruled out during the day but little accumulation is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

We will start off our work week with temperatures in the lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

By Wednesday, winds will pick up and clouds will move in ahead of our next rainmaker that will come on Thursday. This looks like this could be a potent system, something we will have to keep an eye on going into next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds thicken, windy. Low near 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clouds thicken, windy. Low near 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
41°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
36°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
36°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 39°

Saturday

50° / 35°
Rain
Rain 90% 50° 35°

Sunday

37° / 26°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 37° 26°

Monday

43° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 43° 26°

Tuesday

50° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 50° 35°

Wednesday

54° / 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 54° 40°

Thursday

48° / 28°
Rain
Rain 30% 48° 28°

Humidity

