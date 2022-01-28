We’re tapping into colder air as we end the workweek thanks to a cold front that moved through the region yesterday. Drier air it working in as well and clouds will diminish as a result. Highs will be well below average for this time of year, rising into the low to mid-30s on tap this afternoon. The rollercoaster ride of our temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm-up on the docket. The 50s make a return both Saturday and Sunday ahead of our final cold front of the week. This one likely moves in by late Saturday into early Sunday. We’re not expecting it to bring moisture to the region but we’ll see a few more clouds Saturday night. We also won’t feel a big cool-down behind this one with highs quickly rebounding into the lower 60s by early next week. Monday will be warm and mild so if you have any outdoor plans, it will be perfect. We then turn our attention to a more potent storm system that looks to move into the Plains by the middle part of next week. A cold front moves in by Tuesday bringing shower chances but also a solid drop in temperatures once we get on the other side of the boundary. That front sets the stage for winter weather as an area of low pressure ejects toward us from the southwest. It’s still really early but data continues to point to wintry weather by Wednesday lingering into the latter half of next week as colder air continues to spill in. Signals are pointing to a changeover from a wintry mix of precipitation on Wednesday to snow Wednesday night. This is where we’d see the greatest threat of accumulating snowfall across the viewing area with snow possibly lingering into the first half of our Thursday. The track is key and that will play a huge role in our changeover time and precipitation type. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned! An Arctic Blast ensues by Thursday too with highs only in the teens and lows possibly below 0.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer