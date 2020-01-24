Friday, January 24 Morning Forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon for counties along/ north of I-44 and NW Arkansas. Snow will accumulate this morning, creating slick and snow-covered roads. Be careful!

The last piece of the wintry mess from this week, the upper-level storm, is finally moving across the Ozarks. This is spilling a band of snow on its backside across southwest and central Missouri.

The snow will be heaviest this morning and in central Missouri. It will likely persist the longest to the north, where you’ll find higher snow totals.

Expect 1-2″ around Springfield/ I-44 corridor, 2-4″ possible in central Missouri, less than 1″ southeast of I-44 and NW Arkansas.

Snow will taper off to flurries this afternoon and evening. Road conditions should get better. Temperatures will cool and hold steady in the lower 30’s.

Snow exits tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and finally some quiet conditions. Lows will dip into the middle 20’s.

We’ll hold onto some clouds tomorrow giving way to peeks of sunshine and chilly highs in the lower 40’s.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy as a weak system passes to our south. Some light rain showers are possible in northern Arkansas in the afternoon. Highs will be a bit warmer in the middle 40’s.

Monday will be nice! Mostly sunny and warmer with highs nearing 50 degrees. Our next storm system could bring some rain on Tuesday.