Friday, January 24 Morning Forecast

Weather

Last round of snow today, quiet weekend ahead

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon for counties along/ north of I-44 and NW Arkansas. Snow will accumulate this morning, creating slick and snow-covered roads. Be careful!

The last piece of the wintry mess from this week, the upper-level storm, is finally moving across the Ozarks. This is spilling a band of snow on its backside across southwest and central Missouri.

The snow will be heaviest this morning and in central Missouri. It will likely persist the longest to the north, where you’ll find higher snow totals.

Expect 1-2″ around Springfield/ I-44 corridor, 2-4″ possible in central Missouri, less than 1″ southeast of I-44 and NW Arkansas.

Snow will taper off to flurries this afternoon and evening. Road conditions should get better. Temperatures will cool and hold steady in the lower 30’s.

Snow exits tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and finally some quiet conditions. Lows will dip into the middle 20’s.

We’ll hold onto some clouds tomorrow giving way to peeks of sunshine and chilly highs in the lower 40’s.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy as a weak system passes to our south. Some light rain showers are possible in northern Arkansas in the afternoon. Highs will be a bit warmer in the middle 40’s.

Monday will be nice! Mostly sunny and warmer with highs nearing 50 degrees. Our next storm system could bring some rain on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

32° / 26°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 70% 32° 26°

Saturday

41° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 41° 30°

Sunday

45° / 31°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 45° 31°

Monday

51° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 51° 36°

Tuesday

43° / 33°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 43° 33°

Wednesday

44° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 44° 32°

Thursday

45° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 45° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

7 AM
Light Snow
70%
33°

33°

8 AM
Light Snow
60%
33°

32°

9 AM
Snow Showers
60%
32°

32°

10 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

32°

11 AM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

12 PM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

1 PM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

2 PM
Few Snow Showers
30%
32°

32°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
32°

32°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
32°

32°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
32°

32°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
32°

31°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
30°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
29°

29°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

28°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories