Friday, January 24 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quiet, cold weekend, next rain chances

What a busy and cold few days with ice, snow, and everything in between. Snow will taper off through the rest of the evening leaving behind cold and cloudy conditions. We are looking at a quiet weekend.

  • ❄SNOW PICTURES❄ from Lincoln, Missouri where they picked up 2″+ of snow! 📸: Christie Ross
  • ❄SNOW PUP❄ from Bendavis, Missouri! Mollie loves the snow! 📸: Kevin Williams
  • SPRINGFIELD CAM: Looks like a winter wonderland outside from the tower cam!

ALL Winter Weather Advisories have expired for all of our counties!

Snow totals here in Springfield were about an inch or so. Areas to the north picked up 1-2″ with more snow closer to Highway 54.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 20’s with mostly cloudy skies and cold conditions.

Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy both days with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 40’s thanks to the snow cover with overnight lows in the lower 30’s. Sunday, temperatures will be higher, topping off in the upper 40’s with rain chances possible mainly to the south of the state line. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Monday will be the nicest day we have seen in a while! Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with more sunshine! Overnight lows will be in the middle 30’s.

Tuesday will be our next chance at rain showers. Totals look light in nature as of right now. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s, right around average for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Overcast

Springfield

31°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

32° / 26°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 70% 32° 26°

Saturday

41° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 41° 31°

Sunday

47° / 31°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 47° 31°

Monday

52° / 34°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 52° 34°

Tuesday

43° / 34°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 43° 34°

Wednesday

45° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 45° 32°

Thursday

46° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 46° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
30°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
29°

29°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

28°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

26°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

27°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

29°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

31°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

33°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

36°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

40°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

37°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

