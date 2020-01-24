Friday, January 24 Evening Forecast

Quiet, cold weekend, next rain chances —

What a busy and cold few days with ice, snow, and everything in between. Snow will taper off through the rest of the evening leaving behind cold and cloudy conditions. We are looking at a quiet weekend.

❄SNOW PICTURES❄ from Lincoln, Missouri where they picked up 2″+ of snow! 📸: Christie Ross

❄SNOW PUP❄ from Bendavis, Missouri! Mollie loves the snow! 📸: Kevin Williams

SPRINGFIELD CAM: Looks like a winter wonderland outside from the tower cam!

ALL Winter Weather Advisories have expired for all of our counties!

Snow totals here in Springfield were about an inch or so. Areas to the north picked up 1-2″ with more snow closer to Highway 54.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 20’s with mostly cloudy skies and cold conditions.

Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy both days with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 40’s thanks to the snow cover with overnight lows in the lower 30’s. Sunday, temperatures will be higher, topping off in the upper 40’s with rain chances possible mainly to the south of the state line. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Monday will be the nicest day we have seen in a while! Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with more sunshine! Overnight lows will be in the middle 30’s.

Tuesday will be our next chance at rain showers. Totals look light in nature as of right now. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s, right around average for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.