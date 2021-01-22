Friday, January 22 Morning Forecast

High pressure is taking over behind a cold front that has moved through overnight and it will bring a much brighter end to the workweek. Sunshine-filled skies are on the docket with highs in the 40s. The north to northeasterly winds will keep us chillier but seasonable for this time of year. As the begins to track east, winds will gradually turn around from the southeast into Saturday which will still keep us on the cooler side. Overnight lows will be near normal, falling into the 20s. Temperatures by afternoon will be quite similar to today, rounding out in the lower 40s. Clouds will start to build back in later on tomorrow as our next storm system approaches. Showers start to develop Saturday night with the possibility of an icy mix in some of our western communities. This is because the moisture will encounter drier air and as it evaporates, our temperatures will cool some. Sunday will be a raw and gloomy day with scattered showers throughout. I think we will catch a brief break by later on Sunday but the clouds are going to hang tough. An area of low pressure continues to organize late Sunday night into Monday and this is going to bring more widespread moisture to the Ozarks. The rain could fall heavy at times early Monday as this low tracks on through the region. We could see some wet snow mix back in across Central Missouri late Monday as this storm system pulls away. The clouds are not going to budge Tuesday but we could squeak out some peeks of sunshine as drier air tries to work in. Another disturbance is already moving in by mid-week and this one could bring the potential for more wintry weather. This is something we’re going to be watching closely so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer