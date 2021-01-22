Friday, January 22 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure is taking over behind a cold front that has moved through overnight and it will bring a much brighter end to the workweek. Sunshine-filled skies are on the docket with highs in the 40s. The north to northeasterly winds will keep us chillier but seasonable for this time of year. As the begins to track east, winds will gradually turn around from the southeast into Saturday which will still keep us on the cooler side. Overnight lows will be near normal, falling into the 20s. Temperatures by afternoon will be quite similar to today, rounding out in the lower 40s. Clouds will start to build back in later on tomorrow as our next storm system approaches. Showers start to develop Saturday night with the possibility of an icy mix in some of our western communities. This is because the moisture will encounter drier air and as it evaporates, our temperatures will cool some. Sunday will be a raw and gloomy day with scattered showers throughout. I think we will catch a brief break by later on Sunday but the clouds are going to hang tough. An area of low pressure continues to organize late Sunday night into Monday and this is going to bring more widespread moisture to the Ozarks. The rain could fall heavy at times early Monday as this low tracks on through the region. We could see some wet snow mix back in across Central Missouri late Monday as this storm system pulls away. The clouds are not going to budge Tuesday but we could squeak out some peeks of sunshine as drier air tries to work in. Another disturbance is already moving in by mid-week and this one could bring the potential for more wintry weather. This is something we’re going to be watching closely so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low around 23F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph.
23°F Starry. Low around 23F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A mostly clear sky. Low 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

26°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low near 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Clear. Low near 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

37°F Fair Feels like 29°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

43° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 43° 23°

Saturday

42° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 42° 33°

Sunday

49° / 46°
Showers
Showers 50% 49° 46°

Monday

52° / 29°
Rain to Snow
Rain to Snow 60% 52° 29°

Tuesday

39° / 29°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 39° 29°

Wednesday

41° / 28°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 41° 28°

Thursday

41° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 41° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

7 AM
Clear
1%
32°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
31°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
33°

35°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

38°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

41°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

42°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

42°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

41°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

36°

6 PM
Clear
0%
36°

33°

7 PM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

8 PM
Clear
1%
32°

30°

9 PM
Clear
1%
30°

29°

10 PM
Clear
1%
29°

28°

11 PM
Clear
1%
28°

28°

12 AM
Clear
1%
28°

27°

1 AM
Clear
1%
27°

27°

2 AM
Clear
1%
27°

26°

3 AM
Clear
1%
26°

26°

4 AM
Clear
1%
26°

26°

5 AM
Clear
1%
26°

25°

6 AM
Clear
1%
25°

Weather Team

Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100