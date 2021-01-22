Friday, January 22 Evening Forecast

It was much brighter today but the sun didn’t warm us up a whole lot. We topped off in the 40’s today. We have rain chances to talk about for a few days on the 7-day.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 20’s with mostly starry skies, cold and clear conditions.

Saturday we will start off with sunshine that will gradually give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will continue to increase into the evening hours ahead of our next system. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s. Showers will move in overnight.

Sunday you can expect scattered showers during the day. Not everyone will see rain all day long but have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s. Showers will become more widespread and heavy at times overnight into Monday.

Monday looks wet with temperatures in the lower 50’s. Rain can be expected most of the day. As this system moves out, cold air will wrap around so some mixing will be possible Monday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with cold conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Another system will move in on Wednesday bringing a chance of rain and possibly some snow showers mixing in. We will end the week with a few clouds and temperatures seasonal, in the lower 40’s.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

40°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low around 23F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph.
23°F Starry. Low around 23F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

46°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

47°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A mostly clear sky. Low 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

36°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low near 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Clear. Low near 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

43° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 43° 23°

Saturday

42° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 42° 34°

Sunday

50° / 45°
Showers
Showers 50% 50° 45°

Monday

52° / 29°
Rain to Snow
Rain to Snow 60% 52° 29°

Tuesday

40° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 40° 30°

Wednesday

42° / 28°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 42° 28°

Thursday

43° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 43° 35°

Humidity

