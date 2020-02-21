Friday, January 21 Evening Forecast

BRRRR! We started off this morning with temperatures in the lower teens! Thankfully the sun came out and temperatures rebounded into the 40’s this afternoon. Temperatures will make it into the 50’s for Saturday before 40’s return with rain showers.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 20’s with mostly starry skies.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with increasing clouds, moisture, and rain showers.

Sunday will be chilly and wet. Rain showers can be expected all day, with a few heavier pockets of rain at times. Temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. Rain will continue into the overnight and linger into Monday.

Showers will continue Monday morning and into the early afternoon. By the time all is said and done, we will have picked up anywhere between 1-1.5″ with an isolated 2 inches possible where those heavier bands of rain set up. With that being said, there is a threat for some minor flooding concerns with saturated soils and little vegetation. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

We will then enter a pattern where a few disturbances will move through the Ozarks.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 40’s. There will be a chance of rain showers that could end as snow showers with temperatures dropping into the upper 20’s overnight.

Wednesday, a colder airmass will move into the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. A chance of light snow is also possible that day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens.

Thursday, another bitter blast will happen with temperatures in the upper 30’s with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s.