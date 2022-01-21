Friday, January 21 Evening Forecast

It was another brutally cold morning across the area Friday. Temperatures slipped into the single digits across the Ozarks with readings below zero sprinkled in near Central Missouri. The cold readings came with little to no snow on the ground, a testament to the frigidness of the air mass over the area.

The arctic air mass will slowly recede away from the area tonight into Saturday as winds become more southwesterly. Winds will be light throughout the night allowing temperatures to tumble quickly back into the teens. High cloudiness will slip into the area this evening, thickening up by sunrise.

The high cloudiness will make for a cloudier morning across much of the Ozarks. The clouds will thin to some extent during the afternoon. The westerly winds will continue to blow in milder air with highs in the low to mid-40s.

A clipper will sweep through the region Sunday, pushing a cold front across the area. The colder air moving behind the front will tend to pause our warming trend. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 30s northwest to low 50s over Northern Arkansas.

The warming trend will peak on Monday as another strong cold front approaches from the north. Skies look bright and winds will be out of the southwest. This all adds up to highs in the 50s with a few low 60s possible across Northern Arkansas.

The cold front will sweep through Monday night with much colder air settling in by Tuesday morning. The front currently looks like it will move through dry with a storm passing by to the south bottling up most of the moisture.

The colder air will settle in on Tuesday with daytime temperatures stuck in the 20s and low 30s. Temperatures Tuesday night will tumble into the single digits and teens with much of the area likely remaining below freezing through Wednesday.

The cold pattern will try to relax again Thursday. The overall pattern looks like it will remain chilly through the following weekend, but temperatures will be closer to normal for late January.