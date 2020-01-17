Friday, January 17 Morning Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory/ Areal Flood Watch in effect today

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for MO counties until 6 PM, AR counties until 10 AM. Freezing rain, sleet could accumulate this morning creating slick roads. Be careful especially on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks.

Temperatures are hovering the freezing mark across the Ozarks this morning, colder to the NE, warmer to the SW. Rain is freezing on contact, you’ll need extra time to clean off your windshields. Roads are mostly wet, but there’s a concern for slick spots on bridges, overpasses, sidewalks.

Expect a glaze of ice down today. Areas to the northeast and east of Springfield could get higher amounts of 0.10-0.20″ as temperatures may take longer to warm -up.

By this afternoon, most of us will have a steady, cold rain as temperatures warm-up. With another 1-2″ rain expected through tonight, an AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 6 AM Saturday. Soils are already saturated and there’s not much vegetation to soak in the rain. Be careful next to rivers, creeks. Minor flooding is expected.

After a day in the 30’s, temperatures rise overnight tonight on steady southerly winds. Rain exits by tomorrow morning.

Clouds clear through tomorrow afternoon. Expect sunshine and highs in the 40’s.

A Canadian high-pressure center arrives on Sunday, keeping skies mostly sunny and temperatures stuck in the 30’s! Cold sunshine lingers through Monday.

Temperatures warm-up closer to average on Tuesday on steady southerly winds. Our next rain chance arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

Overcast

Springfield

33°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
34°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

30°F Broken Clouds Feels like 20°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
37°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

31°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
18 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
38°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

38° / 34°
Ice changing to rain, windy at times
Ice changing to rain, windy at times 90% 38° 34°

Saturday

42° / 24°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 42° 24°

Sunday

36° / 15°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 36° 15°

Monday

32° / 16°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 32° 16°

Tuesday

42° / 27°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 42° 27°

Wednesday

42° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 42° 33°

Thursday

41° / 39°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 41° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

6 AM
Rain/Freezing Rain
80%
32°

32°

7 AM
Rain/Freezing Rain/Wind
70%
32°

32°

8 AM
Freezing Rain/Wind
90%
32°

32°

9 AM
Rain/Freezing Rain/Wind
90%
32°

32°

10 AM
Rain/Freezing Rain/Wind
90%
32°

32°

11 AM
Rain/Freezing Rain/Wind
90%
32°

33°

12 PM
Rain
100%
33°

33°

1 PM
Rain
100%
33°

33°

2 PM
Rain
100%
33°

34°

3 PM
Rain
100%
34°

38°

4 PM
Rain
100%
38°

38°

5 PM
Rain
90%
38°

37°

6 PM
Rain
90%
37°

36°

7 PM
Rain
80%
36°

37°

8 PM
Rain
80%
37°

38°

9 PM
Rain/Wind
80%
38°

39°

10 PM
Rain
80%
39°

41°

11 PM
Rain
80%
41°

43°

12 AM
Light Rain
70%
43°

45°

1 AM
Light Rain
60%
45°

47°

2 AM
Showers
60%
47°

47°

3 AM
Showers
40%
47°

47°

4 AM
Showers
40%
47°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

