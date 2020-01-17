Friday, January 17 Morning Forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for MO counties until 6 PM, AR counties until 10 AM. Freezing rain, sleet could accumulate this morning creating slick roads. Be careful especially on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks.

Temperatures are hovering the freezing mark across the Ozarks this morning, colder to the NE, warmer to the SW. Rain is freezing on contact, you’ll need extra time to clean off your windshields. Roads are mostly wet, but there’s a concern for slick spots on bridges, overpasses, sidewalks.

Expect a glaze of ice down today. Areas to the northeast and east of Springfield could get higher amounts of 0.10-0.20″ as temperatures may take longer to warm -up.

By this afternoon, most of us will have a steady, cold rain as temperatures warm-up. With another 1-2″ rain expected through tonight, an AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 6 AM Saturday. Soils are already saturated and there’s not much vegetation to soak in the rain. Be careful next to rivers, creeks. Minor flooding is expected.

After a day in the 30’s, temperatures rise overnight tonight on steady southerly winds. Rain exits by tomorrow morning.

Clouds clear through tomorrow afternoon. Expect sunshine and highs in the 40’s.

A Canadian high-pressure center arrives on Sunday, keeping skies mostly sunny and temperatures stuck in the 30’s! Cold sunshine lingers through Monday.

Temperatures warm-up closer to average on Tuesday on steady southerly winds. Our next rain chance arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.