Friday, January 17 Evening Forecast

Cold rain continues, clear and cold this weekend —

We started off today with freezing rain across much of the Ozarks causing slick roads and school closings. Temperatures have made it above freezing and will stay that way overnight tonight with mostly cold rain continuing.

An Areal Flood Watch continues until 6 AM for all of our Missouri counties as rain continues. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Overnight tonight temperatures will rise through the 40’s eventually dropping into the lower 30’s by morning. Cold rain continues through the overnight hours with breezy conditions and some patchy fog as well.

Saturday, we’ll have early showers and clouds that will move out making for mostly sunny skies, cold, and windy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday will be much like Saturday. Temperatures will top off upper 30’s with mostly sunny skies. If you’re heading up to Arrowhead for the game, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the teens for the tailgate and in the 20’s for kickoff. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Monday, temperatures will be right around the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies again. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Tuesday for the return to work and school for many, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look interesting. That is when we’ll have our next chance at showers with possibly a mix of snow in there as well. Something we will continue to monitor and update you on.

