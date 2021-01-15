Friday, January 15 Morning Forecast

A raw and wintry day is on tap across the Ozarks thanks to an area of low pressure situated to our northeast. For the snowfall accumulation, Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for some of our communities, including Springfield.

Winds will quickly ramp up this morning with snow building from north to south during the morning.

Gusts could occasionally rise over 45 mph which is why Wind Advisories have been issued or many of us.

The snow should arrive in Springfield after 9 am, arriving along the state line by early afternoon. Near whiteout conditions are on the table with the blustery winds so make sure you drive carefully. The strong winds will also drive wind chills down into the upper teens and low 20s.

The snow will continue through the afternoon into the evening before gradually tapering off by late during the overnight. There will likely be some lingering flurries into the morning hours Saturday.

Snow accumulations will likely be tough to measure with some drifting expected due to strong winds. Totals will range from a dusting near the state line to half an inch to an inch along Hwy. 60. and I-49. Amounts of 1 to 2″ are expected north of Hwy. 60 and east of Hwy. 65 with locally higher amounts to 3″ possible. In Springfield, amounts should remain just under an inch.

Road impacts will be felt primarily in lower visibilities and strong crosswinds during the day. Roads will be wet during the day but could become slick during the heaviest of snow bands. Heading into the evening more slippery conditions are on the table with the loss of daylight along with temperatures falling below freezing. The weekend forecast will remain pretty quiet by comparison but the cold air won’t be budging for the first half. Saturday will start cloudy and cold with a few flurries. Clouds will give way to some sun by early afternoon as clouds erode from west to east. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s but could remain in the low 30s in areas to the northeast like Vichy and Rolla where clouds will be slowest to thin out.

Sunday will feature some sun in the morning with clouds rolling back in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly, but warmer than Saturday. The warming trend ramps up by Monday. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. A few showers are possible Monday night as a cold front approaches. Wet snowflakes could possibly mix in as temperatures cool. This boundary sweeps across the area on Tuesday which could lead to more showers. There will be a fair amount of cloud cover, but some sun as well. Temperatures will be chillier than Monday. The front will stall to the south by Wednesday with a brief clearing trend. We’ll see some sunshine with highs rebounding into the 50s. That front will be a focus for wet weather Wednesday night into Thursday as it tries to lift back to the north.