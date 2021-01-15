Friday, January 15 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It really felt like winter today and it sure looked like it! We had blowing snow all day with gusty winds up to 40 mph. We will continue with snow showers through early Saturday morning before that system moves out leaving behind cold conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 9 PM tonight. Snow could cause some slick spots tonight so take it slow if you have to go out.

A Wind Advisory has been issued until 6 PM tonight. Be careful next to those high profile vehicles.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 20’s with lingering snow showers and cold conditions. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 20-25 gusting up to 40 mph. Feel-like temperatures will drop into the lower teens.

Saturday will be cold and cloudy. We could have a few flurries early but otherwise mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the middle 30’s with overnight lows in the middle 20’s. Winds will also be less breezy for the day, out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will be cold and cloudy again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Monday will be warmer and above average for this time of year. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with maybe a shower or two. There will be limited moisture so showers won’t have much to feed off of; just something to keep an eye on. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s with overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Wednesday looks warmer with temperatures in the 50’s and rain will be possible by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Snow

Springfield Mo

30°F Snow Feels like 19°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
25°F Mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

Branson

33°F Snow Shower Feels like 23°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
31°F Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

32°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
29°F Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

Rolla

32°F Snow Shower Feels like 22°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
30°F Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

West Plains

32°F Snow Shower Feels like 23°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
30°F Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

32° / 25°
Snow
Snow 90% 32° 25°

Saturday

35° / 25°
AM Flurries
AM Flurries 20% 35° 25°

Sunday

40° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 40° 24°

Monday

51° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 51° 33°

Tuesday

41° / 28°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 41° 28°

Wednesday

50° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 41°

Thursday

51° / 34°
Showers
Showers 30% 51° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

8 PM
Snow
88%
30°

31°

9 PM
Snow Showers
46%
31°

31°

10 PM
Snow Showers
43%
31°

31°

11 PM
Snow Showers
49%
31°

31°

12 AM
Snow Showers
39%
31°

31°

1 AM
Cloudy
7%
31°

30°

2 AM
Cloudy
7%
30°

30°

3 AM
Cloudy
6%
30°

30°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
30°

30°

5 AM
Cloudy
14%
30°

29°

6 AM
Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
29°

30°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
30°

32°

11 AM
Cloudy
4%
32°

34°

12 PM
Cloudy
3%
34°

35°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
36°

37°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

36°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
36°

34°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
34°

33°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
33°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100