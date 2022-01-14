Friday, January 14 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 54° 34°

Saturday

34° / 17°
Snow
Snow 90% 34° 17°

Sunday

35° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 35° 25°

Monday

43° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 43° 30°

Tuesday

58° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 58° 35°

Wednesday

35° / 11°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 35° 11°

Thursday

28° / 16°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 28° 16°

38°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
38°

41°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
46°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
49°

50°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
51°

52°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
51°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
51°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
47°

46°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
46°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
45°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

10 PM
Showers
38%
44°

43°

11 PM
Showers
58%
43°

43°

12 AM
Light Rain
75%
43°

42°

1 AM
Rain
78%
42°

42°

2 AM
Rain
85%
42°

41°

3 AM
Rain
97%
41°

39°

4 AM
Rain
99%
39°

38°

5 AM
Rain
98%
38°

36°

6 AM
Rain/Snow
96%
36°

35°

7 AM
Rain/Snow
93%
35°

Our next disturbance begins to approach the Ozarks today and that’s going to bring an increase in the cloud cover. We’ll likely see peeks of sunshine early in the day with overcast conditions on tap by the evening. Despite the clouds, it’s still looking like temps will be able to surge back into the 50s so make sure you enjoy the milder temps while they’re around because they won’t be for much long. As this upper-level system sinks southward, it’s going to drag with it some colder air. That along with a surface area of low pressure combine to bring a winter storm across the viewing area. The track is going to be key because the farther west the storm shifts, the quicker the colder air can move in. If the low-pressure center is farther east, then the warmer air can hold on longer. The latest trends continue to point it riding the Missouri-Kansas Stateline and with that track, we’ll see more snow. Precipitation will start as rain Friday night and gradually mix with and change to snow into early Saturday. Snow then looks to fall throughout much of the day, winding down Saturday evening. Minor to moderate snowfall accumulation is on the table as we progress through our Saturday. Right now, a good bet for the metro is a few inches with higher amounts the farther south and east you trek. Some data has indicated Springfield seeing a bit more, on the order of 4-6″. If this trend continues, we could be seeing a little more. Lighter amounts are looking a little more likely the farther west of 65 you go. Some places in Northern Arkansas could pick up 6″+ with isolated locations in the higher elevations possibly close to 10″. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 30s and with the wind, it’ll likely feel much colder. It’ll also make for reduced visibility and near whiteouts so travel is not going to be looking good during the afternoon. Temps stay cold as we end the weekend, especially with some fresh snowpack on the ground. Highs will only be in the 30s on Sunday but will climb back into the 40s and 50s by early next week as high pressure takes over. Another cold front moves in Wednesday and that looks to bring a really big cooldown by the latter half of next week. Temps look to tumble from the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon to the mid-30s on Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

33°F Sunny Feels like 27°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow likley. Low around 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 80%.
34°F Cloudy with rain and snow likley. Low around 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 80%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

33°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
35°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

36°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
35°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

34°F Sunny Feels like 31°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
34°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

35°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
38°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

