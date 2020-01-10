Friday, January 10 Morning Forecast

Flash Flood Watch, Winter Storm Warnings, Severe Weather Potential —

We have a lot to talk about this morning.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of our counties in Missouri and Arkansas from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM Saturday. 2-4″+ is possible areawide with up to 6″ locally. REMEMBER: turn around, don’t drown.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for counties north and west of Springfield from 6 PM Friday through midnight Sunday where 4″+ of snowfall is possible. Driving conditions will be hazardous with slick roads possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the rest of the Ozarks from midnight tonight through midnight Sunday. Slick roads and hazardous travel are expected.

We’re starting off the day with a few light showers and mostly cloudy skies. Showers will continue through the day. After lunchtime, a strong line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the Ozarks. This line will bring us the chance of severe weather. Damaging winds, flash flooding, and an isolated, brief tornado are all possible with this line. The better, healthier chance will be this evening but it is a good idea to be weather aware all day today. Temperatures will top off in the 60’s. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30’s. Showers continue with the transition to light wintry mix that will set the stage for Saturday.

We’ll start off Saturday with temperatures in the 30’s and tumble through the day with blustery northerly winds. We’ll also start the day with a light wintry mix that will transition to snow. Road conditions will be slick with the tumbling temperatures. I expect 1-2″ of snow here in Springfield, with less the further south and east you go and more the further north and west you go. Overnight temperatures drop into the teens.

Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the 40’s and overnight lows in the 20’s.

The rest of the forecast looks quiet with maybe a chance of showers on Wednesday.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 30F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
34°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 30F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Branson

57°F Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 36F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
36°F Thunderstorms, some strong early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 36F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Harrison

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 37F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
37°F Thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 37F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

64° / 34°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 64° 34°

Saturday

34° / 18°
Wintry mix changing to all snow
Wintry mix changing to all snow 60% 34° 18°

Sunday

44° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 44° 27°

Monday

54° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 54° 39°

Tuesday

58° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 58° 40°

Wednesday

54° / 21°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 54° 21°

Thursday

38° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 38° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
53°

54°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
54°

56°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
56°

58°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
58°

60°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
60°

60°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
60°

62°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

61°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
61°

61°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
61°

61°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
61°

57°

6 PM
Rain
90%
57°

55°

7 PM
Rain
100%
55°

54°

8 PM
Rain
100%
54°

53°

9 PM
Rain
100%
53°

51°

10 PM
Rain
100%
51°

47°

11 PM
Rain
100%
47°

45°

12 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
45°

43°

1 AM
Rain
90%
43°

41°

2 AM
Rain
80%
41°

40°

3 AM
Rain
80%
40°

37°

4 AM
Light Rain
70%
37°

36°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
36°

34°

6 AM
Showers
40%
34°

