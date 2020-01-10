Friday, January 10 Morning Forecast

Flash Flood Watch, Winter Storm Warnings, Severe Weather Potential —

We have a lot to talk about this morning.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of our counties in Missouri and Arkansas from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM Saturday. 2-4″+ is possible areawide with up to 6″ locally. REMEMBER: turn around, don’t drown.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for counties north and west of Springfield from 6 PM Friday through midnight Sunday where 4″+ of snowfall is possible. Driving conditions will be hazardous with slick roads possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the rest of the Ozarks from midnight tonight through midnight Sunday. Slick roads and hazardous travel are expected.

We’re starting off the day with a few light showers and mostly cloudy skies. Showers will continue through the day. After lunchtime, a strong line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the Ozarks. This line will bring us the chance of severe weather. Damaging winds, flash flooding, and an isolated, brief tornado are all possible with this line. The better, healthier chance will be this evening but it is a good idea to be weather aware all day today. Temperatures will top off in the 60’s. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30’s. Showers continue with the transition to light wintry mix that will set the stage for Saturday.

We’ll start off Saturday with temperatures in the 30’s and tumble through the day with blustery northerly winds. We’ll also start the day with a light wintry mix that will transition to snow. Road conditions will be slick with the tumbling temperatures. I expect 1-2″ of snow here in Springfield, with less the further south and east you go and more the further north and west you go. Overnight temperatures drop into the teens.





Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the 40’s and overnight lows in the 20’s.

The rest of the forecast looks quiet with maybe a chance of showers on Wednesday.