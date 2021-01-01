Friday, January 1 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are waking up this morning to icy conditions, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces. Some slick spots of roads and sidewalks are also possible. The freezing rain will continue into the morning hours, especially north of Highway 60.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for counties along and north of Highway 60 until 3 PM. Remember: slick travel is likely, stay off the roads if you can so MoDOT can do their job.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for counties south of Highway 60 until noon. Remember: slick spots are possible.

For the rest of today, this system will continue to push north. As temperatures slowly rise this afternoon, wintry mix will transition to a cold rain south of Highway 60. North of Highway 60 is where the wintry mix and freezing rain will continue. This system will move out as the afternoon progresses. This will wrap more cold air around it, so we could end this all with some snow, mainly accumulating on elevated surfaces and grassy surfaces. Temperatures today will really struggle to get out of the lower to middle 30’s.

Another system will push in Saturday that will bring another round of some light snow showers. Light accumulations and slick spots will be possible.

A warming trend will begin Sunday and continue into next week with temperatures in the 50’s through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

31°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Low around 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
28°F Mainly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Low around 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

34°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

33°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

31°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

34°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

34° / 28°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 60% 34° 28°

Saturday

34° / 23°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40% 34° 23°

Sunday

49° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 49° 30°

Monday

54° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 54° 29°

Tuesday

54° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 54° 39°

Wednesday

49° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 49° 31°

Thursday

45° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 45° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
32°

32°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
32°

33°

8 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
46%
33°

33°

9 AM
Snow Showers
54%
33°

32°

10 AM
Snow
86%
32°

32°

11 AM
Snow
91%
32°

33°

12 PM
Snow Showers
67%
33°

34°

1 PM
Snow Showers
36%
34°

34°

2 PM
Cloudy
23%
34°

34°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
34°

34°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
34°

34°

5 PM
Cloudy
14%
34°

32°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
32°

32°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
32°

31°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
31°

31°

9 PM
Cloudy
9%
31°

30°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
30°

29°

11 PM
Cloudy
8%
29°

30°

12 AM
Cloudy
8%
30°

29°

1 AM
Cloudy
8%
29°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
29°

29°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
29°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100