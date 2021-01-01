Friday, January 1 Morning Forecast

We are waking up this morning to icy conditions, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces. Some slick spots of roads and sidewalks are also possible. The freezing rain will continue into the morning hours, especially north of Highway 60.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for counties along and north of Highway 60 until 3 PM. Remember: slick travel is likely, stay off the roads if you can so MoDOT can do their job.





A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for counties south of Highway 60 until noon. Remember: slick spots are possible.





For the rest of today, this system will continue to push north. As temperatures slowly rise this afternoon, wintry mix will transition to a cold rain south of Highway 60. North of Highway 60 is where the wintry mix and freezing rain will continue. This system will move out as the afternoon progresses. This will wrap more cold air around it, so we could end this all with some snow, mainly accumulating on elevated surfaces and grassy surfaces. Temperatures today will really struggle to get out of the lower to middle 30’s.

Another system will push in Saturday that will bring another round of some light snow showers. Light accumulations and slick spots will be possible.

A warming trend will begin Sunday and continue into next week with temperatures in the 50’s through Wednesday.