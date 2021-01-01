Friday, January 1 Evening Forecast

Last night’s winter storm has come and gone. It first coated parts of the area in ice and then dusted it in snow today. Ice amounts were generally between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch north of Hwy. 60. There was also quite a bit of ice in the higher elevation areas of Northwest Arkansas. The upper-level storm then generated a round of light snow, mainly near and north of I-44 with totals generally under an inch with a few spots picking up between 1 and 2″. Now that the storm has passed with a look ahead to the next chance at wintry weather and we won’t have to wait long.

Tonight, skies will remain cloudy with the ice hardening back up as temperatures slip a little below freezing. Pockets of upper-level energy may be able to squeeze out some patchy freezing drizzle closer to morning, but it doesn’t look overly likely at this time.

On Saturday another upper-level storm will close off and intensify over the area. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but it should be able to generate some drizzle and light snow by mid to late morning over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. The area of light snow will continue to expand and move northeast through the afternoon, moving out of our eastern counties Saturday evening.

Temperatures won’t climb much on Saturday with temperatures remaining at or below freezing in many spots. Some light accumulations of snow look possible especially along the interstate with amounts generally of half an inch or less southwest to as much as around an inch heading northeast along the interstate. Given the cold temperatures, there could be a few slick spots on roads and bridges.

Clouds will thin out Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the 20s. The coldest readings will be over snow-covered areas where low 20s to upper teens are expected.

There could be a bit of fog to start Sunday, but the day as a whole looks brighter with warmer temperatures. The ice and snow will be melting and this will temper how warm we can get.

Monday and Tuesday will offer up more sunshine with the warming trend continuing.

The next storm will arrive on Wednesday with rain moving in. The storm may also bring a chance for rain or snow on Thursday with colder temperatures too. We’ll close out the week with clouds slowly clearing and temperatures remaining on the cold side.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

31°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Low around 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
28°F Mainly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Low around 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

36°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries are possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Cloudy. A few flurries are possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

35°F Cloudy Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries are possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Cloudy. A few flurries are possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

32°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

38°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

34° / 28°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 60% 34° 28°

Saturday

32° / 23°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40% 32° 23°

Sunday

46° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 46° 29°

Monday

50° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 50° 25°

Tuesday

54° / 36°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 54° 36°

Wednesday

49° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 49° 33°

Thursday

39° / 29°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 39° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
31°

29°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
29°

29°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
29°

29°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
29°

28°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
28°

28°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
28°

28°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
28°

27°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
27°

28°

2 AM
Cloudy
12%
28°

28°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
28°

28°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
28°

28°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
28°

27°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
27°

27°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
27°

27°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
27°

27°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
27°

28°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
28°

30°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
30°

30°

12 PM
Snow Showers
45%
30°

30°

1 PM
Snow Showers
55%
30°

30°

2 PM
Snow Showers
57%
30°

30°

3 PM
Snow Showers
54%
30°

30°

4 PM
Snow Showers
47%
30°

29°

5 PM
Snow Showers
42%
29°
