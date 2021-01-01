Friday, January 1 Evening Forecast

Last night’s winter storm has come and gone. It first coated parts of the area in ice and then dusted it in snow today. Ice amounts were generally between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch north of Hwy. 60. There was also quite a bit of ice in the higher elevation areas of Northwest Arkansas. The upper-level storm then generated a round of light snow, mainly near and north of I-44 with totals generally under an inch with a few spots picking up between 1 and 2″. Now that the storm has passed with a look ahead to the next chance at wintry weather and we won’t have to wait long.





Tonight, skies will remain cloudy with the ice hardening back up as temperatures slip a little below freezing. Pockets of upper-level energy may be able to squeeze out some patchy freezing drizzle closer to morning, but it doesn’t look overly likely at this time.

On Saturday another upper-level storm will close off and intensify over the area. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but it should be able to generate some drizzle and light snow by mid to late morning over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. The area of light snow will continue to expand and move northeast through the afternoon, moving out of our eastern counties Saturday evening.

Temperatures won’t climb much on Saturday with temperatures remaining at or below freezing in many spots. Some light accumulations of snow look possible especially along the interstate with amounts generally of half an inch or less southwest to as much as around an inch heading northeast along the interstate. Given the cold temperatures, there could be a few slick spots on roads and bridges.

Clouds will thin out Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the 20s. The coldest readings will be over snow-covered areas where low 20s to upper teens are expected.

There could be a bit of fog to start Sunday, but the day as a whole looks brighter with warmer temperatures. The ice and snow will be melting and this will temper how warm we can get.

Monday and Tuesday will offer up more sunshine with the warming trend continuing.

The next storm will arrive on Wednesday with rain moving in. The storm may also bring a chance for rain or snow on Thursday with colder temperatures too. We’ll close out the week with clouds slowly clearing and temperatures remaining on the cold side.