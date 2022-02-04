Springfield broke a record for the most snowfall in one day. The previous record was 1894 of 4.5 inches. Springfield received 6.8 inches of snow on Thursday, smashing the old record from 128 years ago. After all the weather we have had the last several day’s things are finally quieting down. Clear skies are in the forecast for the rest of the day and into tonight! Temperatures have been cold all day, and they will continue to decrease overnight. Feels like temperatures are already in the teens, so you will want to bundle up when you head out the door tonight and tomorrow. In Springfield, the NWS measured 9.5 inches of snow for the last two days, which includes all three rounds. Road impacts will continue to decrease over the weekend as the snow begin to melt away. Roads that aren’t plowed will be refreezing tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low single digits, which will be the coldest night of this year. Tomorrow roads will be slick in the morning before melting and becoming wet. A cold front will sweep through, keeping those temperatures cold tonight and tomorrow, but temperatures will be above freezing tomorrow! Saturday evening, a warm front will come through, allowing the temperatures to be in the 40s by Sunday. Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm up to the 50s, and a quiet and pleasant week is ahead of the Ozarks!