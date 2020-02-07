Friday, February 7 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out mostly cloudy but cold this morning with lows in the lower 20’s and wind chills in the teens. Bundle up at the bus stop!

Mostly cloudy skies hang around today ahead of our next cold front. Expect southerly winds and temperatures still a bit chilly in the lower 40’s.

That front comes in from the northwest late with a chance for some light rain/snow by the evening commute mainly for our eastern counties. This front is a clipper, meaning it will track through the Great Lakes and make its impact quick! Light rain/snow exits quickly by midnight. Little to no road impacts are expected.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight with cold lows in the lower 20’s.

A weekend warm-up kicks off tomorrow with mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and highs back closer to average in the middle/ upper 40’s! Saturday will be the pick day of the next 7, enjoy!

By Sunday our next cold front arrives with rain likely in the afternoon/ evening and highs in the lower 50’s. Showers should exit Sunday night leaving Monday cloudy by dry.

Our next rain chance quickly comes in late Tuesday into Wednesday.