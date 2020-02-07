Live Now
Friday, February 7 Morning Forecast

Mostly cloudy today with light rain/snow possible late

We’re starting out mostly cloudy but cold this morning with lows in the lower 20’s and wind chills in the teens. Bundle up at the bus stop!

Mostly cloudy skies hang around today ahead of our next cold front. Expect southerly winds and temperatures still a bit chilly in the lower 40’s.

That front comes in from the northwest late with a chance for some light rain/snow by the evening commute mainly for our eastern counties. This front is a clipper, meaning it will track through the Great Lakes and make its impact quick! Light rain/snow exits quickly by midnight. Little to no road impacts are expected.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight with cold lows in the lower 20’s.

A weekend warm-up kicks off tomorrow with mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and highs back closer to average in the middle/ upper 40’s! Saturday will be the pick day of the next 7, enjoy!

By Sunday our next cold front arrives with rain likely in the afternoon/ evening and highs in the lower 50’s. Showers should exit Sunday night leaving Monday cloudy by dry.

Our next rain chance quickly comes in late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

24°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Some passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

25°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

25°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

22°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

24°F Broken Clouds Feels like 24°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

41° / 21°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 41° 21°

Saturday

46° / 33°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 46° 33°

Sunday

54° / 31°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 50% 54° 31°

Monday

41° / 31°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 41° 31°

Tuesday

46° / 34°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 46° 34°

Wednesday

46° / 35°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 46° 35°

Thursday

40° / 22°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 40° 22°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

33°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

35°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

38°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

40°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

37°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

33°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

28°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

26°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

24°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

21°

3 AM
Clear
10%
21°

21°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
21°

22°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
22°

21°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
21°

21°

7 AM
Clear
10%
21°

23°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
23°

