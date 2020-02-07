Friday, February 7 Evening Forecast

The sun came out today, helping boost our temperatures in the lower 40’s, which compared to the last few days felt quite pleasant. We will continue to warm up through the weekend before rain chances return.

Overnight tonight, a clipper, or a storm system, will sweep across the Great Lakes, draping behind a front that will push into the Ozarks that would bring a shower or two. A snow shower two is also possible. Minor accumulations and little to no road impacts are expected. Clouds will be slow to clear with temperatures dropping into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the two this weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s with increasing clouds and increasing shower chances.

Sunday will be warmer than Sunday with temperatures in the lower to middle 50’s but showers are likely all day. Generally, less than an inch of rainfall is expected but we could see up to an inch in our southeastern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s so a few flakes could mix in, but no impacts are expected.





Monday, clouds will linger with cooler temperatures, only topping off in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be cloudy again with temperatures in the middle 40’s and overnight lows in the middle 30’s. Showers are possible late in the evening and overnight.

Wednesday will be another rainy day with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s so the rain could switch over to snow but it is still too early to tell.

Thursday will be quiet and cold. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday is Valentine’s Day and the sunshine will return!