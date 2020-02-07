Friday, February 7 Evening Forecast

Weather

Warming trend through the weekend, next rain chances --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The sun came out today, helping boost our temperatures in the lower 40’s, which compared to the last few days felt quite pleasant. We will continue to warm up through the weekend before rain chances return.

Overnight tonight, a clipper, or a storm system, will sweep across the Great Lakes, draping behind a front that will push into the Ozarks that would bring a shower or two. A snow shower two is also possible. Minor accumulations and little to no road impacts are expected. Clouds will be slow to clear with temperatures dropping into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the two this weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s with increasing clouds and increasing shower chances.

Sunday will be warmer than Sunday with temperatures in the lower to middle 50’s but showers are likely all day. Generally, less than an inch of rainfall is expected but we could see up to an inch in our southeastern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s so a few flakes could mix in, but no impacts are expected.

Monday, clouds will linger with cooler temperatures, only topping off in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be cloudy again with temperatures in the middle 40’s and overnight lows in the middle 30’s. Showers are possible late in the evening and overnight.

Wednesday will be another rainy day with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s so the rain could switch over to snow but it is still too early to tell.

Thursday will be quiet and cold. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday is Valentine’s Day and the sunshine will return!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

41°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

34°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
22°F Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

41° / 21°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 41° 21°

Saturday

46° / 35°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 46° 35°

Sunday

54° / 30°
Windy with rain at times
Windy with rain at times 50% 54° 30°

Monday

41° / 31°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 41° 31°

Tuesday

45° / 35°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 45° 35°

Wednesday

47° / 34°
Showers
Showers 50% 47° 34°

Thursday

39° / 23°
Snow showers early
Snow showers early 10% 39° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

33°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

28°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

26°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

24°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

21°

3 AM
Clear
10%
21°

21°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
21°

22°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
22°

21°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
21°

21°

7 AM
Clear
10%
21°

23°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
23°

28°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
28°

31°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

34°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

37°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

43°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

41°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

Trending Stories