Friday, February 5 Morning Forecast

Blustery and colder conditions prevailed for the latter half of our Thursday and that brisk feel holds to begin our final day of the workweek. Today is actually looking quite pleasant as return flow from the south takes over which will give us a milder afternoon and with high-pressure building in, expect lots of sunshine. Temperatures climb back above normal for this time of year (46°) under sunny skies. Most of us will rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our next cold front moves in by the first half of the weekend and this one looks to stall as it tracks into the region. It looks to swing through the Ozarks Saturday and behind it, colder air is going to spill in. The big question is when we do actually tap into the Arctic air sitting to our north. It’s looking like it may be after the weekend as the flow above the surface doesn’t begin to turn northerly until early next week. Nonetheless, well below average temps take over the area by Monday. We are also tracking snow chances as an upper-level piece of energy heads our way. Rain/snow showers are possible Saturday into Saturday night, but moisture will be lacking but we’re not expecting widespread snowfall accumulation across the viewing area.

A dusting is possible across our northern communities but changes are possible and it’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on closely. Temps for Super Bowl Sunday remain below normal for this time of February, topping out in the mid-30s under more clouds than sun.

Behind Monday’s cold front is when we look to really get in on some cold. This polar airmass takes over the entirety of the Upper-Midwest and the Plains as we progress into the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.

The disturbance that arrives to kick-start the workweek will most likely bring a mixed bag of precip. by late Monday into Monday night. Precip. may start as a wintry mix and change to light snow Monday night into Tuesday. Stay with us for the latest as timing and the track of the wave are key. We will continue to monitor trends but minor accumulations are looking possible. Tuesday through Thursday look to be the coldest of the season so far! Wind chill values will probably be in the single digits throughout this time with some spots near 0

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer