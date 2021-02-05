Friday, February 5 Morning Forecast

Blustery and colder conditions prevailed for the latter half of our Thursday and that brisk feel holds to begin our final day of the workweek. Today is actually looking quite pleasant as return flow from the south takes over which will give us a milder afternoon and with high-pressure building in, expect lots of sunshine. Temperatures climb back above normal for this time of year (46°) under sunny skies. Most of us will rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our next cold front moves in by the first half of the weekend and this one looks to stall as it tracks into the region. It looks to swing through the Ozarks Saturday and behind it, colder air is going to spill in. The big question is when we do actually tap into the Arctic air sitting to our north. It’s looking like it may be after the weekend as the flow above the surface doesn’t begin to turn northerly until early next week. Nonetheless, well below average temps take over the area by Monday. We are also tracking snow chances as an upper-level piece of energy heads our way. Rain/snow showers are possible Saturday into Saturday night, but moisture will be lacking but we’re not expecting widespread snowfall accumulation across the viewing area.

A dusting is possible across our northern communities but changes are possible and it’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on closely. Temps for Super Bowl Sunday remain below normal for this time of February, topping out in the mid-30s under more clouds than sun.

Behind Monday’s cold front is when we look to really get in on some cold. This polar airmass takes over the entirety of the Upper-Midwest and the Plains as we progress into the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.

The disturbance that arrives to kick-start the workweek will most likely bring a mixed bag of precip. by late Monday into Monday night. Precip. may start as a wintry mix and change to light snow Monday night into Tuesday. Stay with us for the latest as timing and the track of the wave are key. We will continue to monitor trends but minor accumulations are looking possible. Tuesday through Thursday look to be the coldest of the season so far! Wind chill values will probably be in the single digits throughout this time with some spots near 0

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

22°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds build in. Low 27F. Winds NE/E at 5 to 15 mph.
27°F Clouds build in. Low 27F. Winds NE/E at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

24°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

24°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Some clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

22°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 27°

Saturday

40° / 21°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 40% 40° 21°

Sunday

35° / 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 35° 25°

Monday

37° / 19°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 37° 19°

Tuesday

25° / 11°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 25° 11°

Wednesday

23° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 23°

Thursday

21° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 21°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

6 AM
Clear
1%
26°

26°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
26°

28°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
28°

33°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
33°

37°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

42°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

43°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
43°

40°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

38°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

36°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
36°

34°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
34°

34°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
34°

32°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
32°

32°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
32°

32°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
32°

31°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
31°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
31°

31°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
31°
